East Shocks Andover while Hermantown, Grand Rapids and the Mirage all pick up wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores from high school hockey across the Northland on Tuesday night. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff
Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.
Northland High School Hoops
The Red Cliff Junior Tribal Council and the Red Cliff Tribal Historic Preservation Office are teaming up to offer a winter wellness event December 22. Timber Ford of Hayward is hosting its second annual Canned Food Drive now through January 31. City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward. Updated: Dec. 19,...
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Salvation Army gets big boost from 148th Fighter Wing despite small Red Kettle donations
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army got a meaningful toy donation Monday despite small donations from Red Kettle program. The organization welcomed $10,000 worth of toys Monday morning from the 148th Fighter Wing and Ewald Family. The Ewald Family and 148th Fighter Wing partner up each...
MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
New license plates introduced to raise awareness for missing, murdered indigenous relatives
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, in collaboration with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, launched new Tribal license plates at a ceremony held in Carlton Tuesday morning. The MMIR (missing and murdered Indigenous relatives) and MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous...
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
People brave long wait times at Northland shipping facilities before holidays
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some people say they waited more than 2 1/2 hours at a United States Postal Service Duluth branch Monday as the clock ticks toward the final holiday shipping deadlines of the season. At the U.S.P.S. location on West Michigan Street, one person told us...
30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 30 Duluth families got to shop with some cops Monday evening to make the holiday season a bit more bright. It was part of the Duluth Police Department’s annual Blue Santa Shop With a Cop event. 30 families were chosen by community outreach...
New manufacturing program helps Superior students build their futures
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new manufacturing program within the Superior School District got a big boost Wednesday toward giving students real-world trades experience. Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000 to the Spartan Manufacturing program, a new technology education class set to start next year. The money will help...
Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
Steelworkers ratify four-year contract with U.S. Steel
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - United Steelworkers (USW) announced Tuesday that members have overwhelmingly ratified a new, four-year contract. The union says the new contracts feature 20% pay raises over the four years, pensions increases, and improvements to both active and retiree healthcare. The ratification comes just over a...
