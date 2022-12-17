ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff

Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Northland High School Hoops

The Red Cliff Junior Tribal Council and the Red Cliff Tribal Historic Preservation Office are teaming up to offer a winter wellness event December 22. Timber Ford of Hayward is hosting its second annual Canned Food Drive now through January 31. City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward. Updated: Dec. 19,...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday

The Red Cliff Junior Tribal Council and the Red Cliff Tribal Historic Preservation Office are teaming up to offer a winter wellness event December 22. Timber Ford of Hayward is hosting its second annual Canned Food Drive now through January 31. Northland High School Hoops. Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 30 Duluth families got to shop with some cops Monday evening to make the holiday season a bit more bright. It was part of the Duluth Police Department’s annual Blue Santa Shop With a Cop event. 30 families were chosen by community outreach...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

New manufacturing program helps Superior students build their futures

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new manufacturing program within the Superior School District got a big boost Wednesday toward giving students real-world trades experience. Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000 to the Spartan Manufacturing program, a new technology education class set to start next year. The money will help...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Steelworkers ratify four-year contract with U.S. Steel

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - United Steelworkers (USW) announced Tuesday that members have overwhelmingly ratified a new, four-year contract. The union says the new contracts feature 20% pay raises over the four years, pensions increases, and improvements to both active and retiree healthcare. The ratification comes just over a...
KEEWATIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy