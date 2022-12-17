As Denver prepares to descend into an apocalyptic Arctic frozen tundra, one of the biggest concerns for folks in the metro area will be how to protect pipes at home from freezing, especially if they're heading out of town for the holidays. Frigid weather — Denver and other parts of Colorado may see a wind chill of 50 below zero this week — can lead to a burst pipe, which can be an expensive disaster for a homeowner.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO