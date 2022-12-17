Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Related
Arctic air causes closures across metro Denver, rest of Colorado
City and county governments, schools and other metro Denver area facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. A good rule of thumb would be to check any business, or government, for its status Thursday before heading out. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools in Brighton, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. ...
KDVR.com
Some shops to stay open through the cold
Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight. Snow...
KDVR.com
Denverites enjoy the final hours of warmth
Rogelio Mares reports from Washington Park, where conditions went from warm and pleasant to dangerously cold and snowy. Rogelio Mares reports from Washington Park, where conditions went from warm and pleasant to dangerously cold and snowy. Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight. Snow will continue falling on the Front...
KDVR.com
Snow hits Loveland as temperatures plummet
Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight. Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the...
Denver nears 'breaking point' trying to deal with influx of immigrants
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said his city is nearing a breaking point after spending roughly $2 million in response to the influx of immigrants who have traveled from South and Central America since the beginning of the month. Officials yesterday submitted an application to the state to be reimbursed...
RTD to ring in new year with free rides
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
KDVR.com
Man nearly loses feet from frostbite
Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight. Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the...
KDVR.com
How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold
With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on Thursday, ranchers rusedh Wednesday to prepare cattle and livestock for the potentially deadly drop in degrees. Alex Rose reports. How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold. With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight
Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the dangerously cold wind chill will continue to drop overnight. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight. Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the dangerously cold wind chill...
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
KDVR.com
Denver to open warming centers during extreme cold
The city's recreation centers and libraries will serve as warming centers Thursday and Friday. Denver to open warming centers during extreme cold. The city's recreation centers and libraries will serve as warming centers Thursday and Friday. Arctic cold will arrive for the Wednesday evening …. Arctic cold will arrive for...
KDVR.com
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
KDVR.com
Polis activates National Guard to assist in extreme cold
Gov. Jared Polis has activated the Colorado National Guard to help in the upcoming extreme wind, cold and snow. Jim Hooley reports. Polis activates National Guard to assist in extreme …. Gov. Jared Polis has activated the Colorado National Guard to help in the upcoming extreme wind, cold and snow....
Denver's homeless population jumps by 24% in 2022, number of people in streets rises sharply
Metro Denver's homeless population jumped by a quarter, adding nearly 1,400 between 2021 and 2022, federal data show. The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report reflect a single-night snapshot of homelessness, so there could be more — or fewer — homeless people at any given day in America's major cities. The survey counted 6,884 homeless people — the overwhelming majority of...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
KDVR.com
Toy drive at Coors Field
Thousands of toys were at Coors Field for families to pick out. Courtney Fromm reports. Thousands of toys were at Coors Field for families to pick out. Courtney Fromm reports. Warming shelters open in Denver as arctic cold front arrives, Kristen Chapman reports. Colorado strained by RSV, flu and COVID...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Wind chill warning issued
An arctic cold front will bring snow and dangerous cold to Colorado on Wednesday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast. Denver weather: Wind chill warning issued. An arctic cold front will bring snow and dangerous cold to Colorado on...
Westword
How to Get Your Pipes Ready for Denver's Freezing Temps
As Denver prepares to descend into an apocalyptic Arctic frozen tundra, one of the biggest concerns for folks in the metro area will be how to protect pipes at home from freezing, especially if they're heading out of town for the holidays. Frigid weather — Denver and other parts of Colorado may see a wind chill of 50 below zero this week — can lead to a burst pipe, which can be an expensive disaster for a homeowner.
KDVR.com
Prepping for dangerous cold
Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction, Carly Moore explains. Arctic cold front...
Comments / 1