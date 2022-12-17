Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
East Shocks Andover while Hermantown, Grand Rapids and the Mirage all pick up wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores from high school hockey across the Northland on Tuesday night. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
Northland High School Hockey
MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. Rubber Chicken Theater presents new shows for the New Year. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff
Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.
northernnewsnow.com
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday
The Red Cliff Junior Tribal Council and the Red Cliff Tribal Historic Preservation Office are teaming up to offer a winter wellness event December 22. Timber Ford of Hayward is hosting its second annual Canned Food Drive now through January 31. Northland High School Hoops. Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
northernnewsnow.com
New license plates introduced to raise awareness for missing, murdered indigenous relatives
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, in collaboration with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, launched new Tribal license plates at a ceremony held in Carlton Tuesday morning. The MMIR (missing and murdered Indigenous relatives) and MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous...
northernnewsnow.com
Dangerous travel conditions could slow down emergency responses
DULUTH, MN -- A winter storm just before the holidays will bring whiteout conditions and subzero temperatures to parts of Minnesota. First responders are warning that travel conditions could be extremely dangerous. “Sometimes it’s tough. You want to go and spend the holidays with your family or your friends. And...
northernnewsnow.com
Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
northernnewsnow.com
Salvation Army gets big boost from 148th Fighter Wing despite small Red Kettle donations
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army got a meaningful toy donation Monday despite small donations from Red Kettle program. The organization welcomed $10,000 worth of toys Monday morning from the 148th Fighter Wing and Ewald Family. The Ewald Family and 148th Fighter Wing partner up each...
northernnewsnow.com
City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
northernnewsnow.com
New manufacturing program helps Superior students build their futures
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new manufacturing program within the Superior School District got a big boost Wednesday toward giving students real-world trades experience. Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000 to the Spartan Manufacturing program, a new technology education class set to start next year. The money will help...
northernnewsnow.com
People brave long wait times at Northland shipping facilities before holidays
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some people say they waited more than 2 1/2 hours at a United States Postal Service Duluth branch Monday as the clock ticks toward the final holiday shipping deadlines of the season. At the U.S.P.S. location on West Michigan Street, one person told us...
northernnewsnow.com
Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
northernnewsnow.com
Steelworkers ratify four-year contract with U.S. Steel
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - United Steelworkers (USW) announced Tuesday that members have overwhelmingly ratified a new, four-year contract. The union says the new contracts feature 20% pay raises over the four years, pensions increases, and improvements to both active and retiree healthcare. The ratification comes just over a...
Comments / 0