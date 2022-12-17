ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernnewsnow.com

Northland High School Hockey

MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. Rubber Chicken Theater presents new shows for the New Year. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff

Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday

The Red Cliff Junior Tribal Council and the Red Cliff Tribal Historic Preservation Office are teaming up to offer a winter wellness event December 22. Timber Ford of Hayward is hosting its second annual Canned Food Drive now through January 31. Northland High School Hoops. Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
northernnewsnow.com

Dangerous travel conditions could slow down emergency responses

DULUTH, MN -- A winter storm just before the holidays will bring whiteout conditions and subzero temperatures to parts of Minnesota. First responders are warning that travel conditions could be extremely dangerous. “Sometimes it’s tough. You want to go and spend the holidays with your family or your friends. And...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

New manufacturing program helps Superior students build their futures

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new manufacturing program within the Superior School District got a big boost Wednesday toward giving students real-world trades experience. Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000 to the Spartan Manufacturing program, a new technology education class set to start next year. The money will help...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Steelworkers ratify four-year contract with U.S. Steel

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - United Steelworkers (USW) announced Tuesday that members have overwhelmingly ratified a new, four-year contract. The union says the new contracts feature 20% pay raises over the four years, pensions increases, and improvements to both active and retiree healthcare. The ratification comes just over a...
KEEWATIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy