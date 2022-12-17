ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple cars involved in crash on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the city's Far South Side late Friday.

The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. at 127th Street and Doty Avenue, alongside the Bishop Ford Freeway in an industrial area.

Police said a man was driving a Ford Fusion south on Doty Avenue when he hit a white pickup truck driven by another man.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was no longer there when police arrived, and the driver of the pickup truck refused medical attention.

Video from the scene showed the pickup truck on its side, and the Fusion wrecked with its hood mangled and smashed.

It was not clear if weather played a role in the accident, but it was snowing at the time.

Sheriff Pinky
4d ago

Sheriff Pinky
4d ago

Sounds like a hit & run... why is this news breaking. But I will say people becareful for nothing when you're driving. I have witnessed & almost been a victim of planned accidents. It's like they sit in a blind spot & try to come up behind you while you're backing up. Especially at the dollar store. Some of these cars are already wrecked/damaged. Definitely watch out for those already wrecked cars. & Some do have multiple cars involved. One on each side of your vehicle, front & back also: forcing you to hit one of them. People are needing monies & have all kinds of money tricks. Insurance companies need to stop paying for multiple accidents to one vin # no matter the driver; they're just keeping the checks. I would say the check should go to a repair shop as it used to. Then the insurance company needs to inspect the vehicle afterwards.

