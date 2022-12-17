ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTOW0_0jljH99l00

City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board 02:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.

This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.

But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.

Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than political posturing, and will further erode trust between the community and the criminal justice system.

A total of 12,000 illegal guns were taken off Chicago streets in 2021. Now, the new ordinance will allow police officers to write a ticket that would impose fines and jail time to those caught with a gun.

"We've got to try something else," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th), "because the Cook County State's Attorney office is failing us."

Ald. O'Shea supported the ordinance, which passed the City Council this week. He is critical of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, and what he calls Foxx's failure to punish gun offenders properly.

"Quite frankly, if our judicial partners aren't going to do their job, then we're going to look at trying to add a tool for law enforcement to have," O'Shea said.

Get caught once with an illegal gun, and the violation will come with a maximum $5,000 fine and 90 days in jail. Get caught a second time, and that fine can jump to $20,000 and 180 days behind bars.

If the charges were to be dropped or reduced by the States Attorney's office, that person would still be accountable to the city.

"There is absolutely no evidence - not one study - that suggests that imposing astronomical fines on people who have already been convicted is going to increase public safety," said Sheila Bedi, a clinical law professor at the Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern University.

Bedi opposes the ordinance, and says the city should be investing in proven gun violence solutions.

"Investing in things like restorative justice; investing in things like mental health services; providing job opportunities," Bedi said. "What City Council has done is doubled down on a punitive approach - which is only going to further penalize our Black and brown communities."

Ald. Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) also is against the new crackdown on illegal guns.

"I think it's going to create distrust in the system, I think it's going to confuse people, and I think the last thing that we want is using our limited resources on things that the Law Department should not be focusing on," Ramirez-Rosa said.

But O'Shea countered: "This targets people who carry illegal guns. People are sick and tired of the gun violence."

The Cook County State's Attorney's office declined to comment on this issue.

Comments / 52

CAL1
5d ago

The simple answer is to have the District attorney prosecute gun crimes and give the criminals the maximum penalty for their crimes. If we can't stop gun crime, we can sure slow it down by actually punishing criminals!!!! That's the problem, the criminals knew that if they get caught, they'll get a slap on the wrist and be back on the streets in a day! Let's make the punishments severe enough that people will think twice before breaking the law!

Reply(1)
15
Lets Go Crazy
4d ago

All the bad guys are scared of all the new laws being passed. They don’t care if you want to stop the violence 5 years mandatory if caught without a gun permit.

Reply
6
Nicholas laramie
4d ago

Well, for starters, you have to get rid of Kim fox. And put somebody in office that could actually do their job right and I just let criminals go.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned

(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing

CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

3 Candidates Challenging Ald. Stephanie Coleman Could All Be Knocked Off The February Ballot

ENGLEWOOD — Three candidates are vying to unseat Ald. Stephanie Coleman in the South Side’s 16th Ward, but petition objections could kick the newcomers out of the race. Election petition challenges started Dec. 12 at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners headquarters, 69 W. Washington St. The first round of decisions naming who is eligible for the Feb. 28 ballot could come as soon as this week.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Hate crimes on the rise in Illinois, but there are gaps in reporting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Anti-Defamation League believes hate crimes are happening more often, even when there’s a lack of reporting and data. Hate crimes nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021, with 56 hate crimes reported in 2020, and 91 in 2021 in Illinois. However, within that increased number are also large gaps in the data. Chicago, for instance, didn’t report a single hate crime for the entirety of 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
Injustice Watch

Three strikes for Cook County prosecutors

Silence fell over the courtroom as Judge Brian Flaherty announced his decision: “I believe that the original sentence imposed by Judge Baker still advances the interest of justice,” he said to the handful of people gathered in Markham to hear the ruling. “Petition to resentence defendant to something less than 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections is denied.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk, sister of Chicago police officer charged in Capitol riot, also under arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When federal agents were arresting her police officer brother in June 2021 for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Agnieszka Chwiesiuk asked agents "are you going to arrest me too?"  They weren't there to arrest her then, but 18 months later, the feds did arrest her for joining her brother at the riot.Agnieszka Chwiesiuk is facing four federal charges in connection with the riot, including entering a restricted building without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol with the intent to impede a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 years later, multiple Chicago cops will likely be suspended for wrong raid on innocent family

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago Police officers and supervisors should be suspended for their roles in a wrongful raid on the home of an innocent family in 2017, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) says.The agency released the findings of its probe Tuesday after it spent years investigating how police handled the raid at the home of then 9-year-old Peter Mendez, his 5-year-old brother Jack and their parents."I'm grateful that they are finally getting disciplined," said Peter, who is now a freshman in high school. "But in my opinion, it should have happened sooner."It all started in November of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Chicago tow ordinance is not putting the brakes on rogue towers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "For us, it was either pay our rent and our bills or try and get this car out," Jonnie Zing said as he described the dilemma his family faced as of mid-December. After an accident, the Zings became victims of a tow truck company operating without a license to tow vehicles in the city of Chicago.The accident happened right before Thanksgiving. For more than a month, the Zings have been negotiating with the tow company and their insurer over the price to pay to get the keys back. The towing bill, which Zing claims was blank when he signed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two postal workers robbed in an hour; union wants safety plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In recent months, we have seen an uptick in armed robberies against postal workers not only citywide, but across the country.Just this past Friday, two letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in a span of an hour while they worked in the same zone. It's a problem the letter carriers' union wants addressed sooner than later.Surveillance video shows an SUV pull up to the side of a parked U.S. Postal Service truck making deliveries on Friday, and four people jump out of the SUV.What the video doesn't show is the group holding up the postal worker at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicagoans continue effort to aid migrants amid fear of Title 42 policy change

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Trump-era immigration restriction known as Title 42 was set to expire on Wednesday.It would have opened the door to thousands more asylum seekers at the southern border, but just on Monday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily paused the change. While we wait for more information from the courts, immigration advocates have been preparing for the influx.CBS 2's Sara Machi had a look Monday on how Chicago is stepping up.When migrants arrived in Chicago at the end of August, they were in the first wave of many more to come. They were sent on buses from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A former corporate security officer sues McDonald’s for discrimination

A former VP in charge of security for McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski and other top executives has sued the company for discrimination, saying that he was the victim of a hostile work environment arising from comments he made during a public forum more than a year ago. Michael Peaster,...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

More chaos on Roosevelt

Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy