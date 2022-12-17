VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Columbian reports Joe Kent said Wednesday that he called Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory. The acknowledgement came after counties in the southwestern Washington district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent’s request. The recount results showed that Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez won the race with 50.14%, leading Kent’s 49.31%. In the recount, she gained nine votes while he gained five. The district had been represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who failed to advance in the primary election.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO