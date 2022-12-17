Near West Side crash leaves two CPD officers, one civilian injured

Two Chicago Police officers hurt in Near West Side crash 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people – two of them Chicago Police officers – were injured in an auto accident Friday evening on the Near West Side.

Police said at 9:27 p.m., a woman was driving a Jeep Liberty south on Oakley Boulevard when she ran a red light and struck a squad car at Congress Parkway.

The damage was seen on the driver's side of a Chicago Police sport-utility vehicle at the scene.

The accident scene is just blocks from Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where the officers were taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman who had been driving the Jeep was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, and was given three traffic tickets.

No other injuries were reported.