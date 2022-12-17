ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Near West Side crash leaves two CPD officers, one civilian injured

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGlJ6_0jljGMwG00

Two Chicago Police officers hurt in Near West Side crash 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people – two of them Chicago Police officers – were injured in an auto accident Friday evening on the Near West Side.

Police said at 9:27 p.m., a woman was driving a Jeep Liberty south on Oakley Boulevard when she ran a red light and struck a squad car at Congress Parkway.

The damage was seen on the driver's side of a Chicago Police sport-utility vehicle at the scene.

The accident scene is just blocks from Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where the officers were taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman who had been driving the Jeep was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, and was given three traffic tickets.

No other injuries were reported.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says man kept on yelling at her after kicking her onto Red Line tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was kicked onto the CTA Red Line subway tracks earlier this week, and incredibly, she survived.The woman, Prisilla Rodriguez, was kicked onto the Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the Chicago Avenue and State Street Red Line stop on the Near North Side at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Rodriguez's story is really remarkable. She was pushed onto the tracks just as a train was pulling in.The train stopped just in time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez somehow did not touch the third rail."I still didn't think it was real," Rodriguez said. "I was like,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder after pushing woman off CTA platform

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after pushing a woman off a CTA platform on the Near North Side on Tuesday morning. Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. just moments after pushing a 23-year-old woman onto the train tracks at the Chicago Red Line station in the 800 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store

ELMHURST, Ill. - Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Search continues for gunman in deadly shooting outside Benito Juarez High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search continues for whoever shot and killed two teenagers and wounded others last week near Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen.Detectives will be back at the school Wednesday to hand out more flyers in an effort to catch the gunman. Chicago police detectives were also outside the school on Tuesday, handing out flyers, in the hopes that someone will be able to identify the shooter.Meantime, throughout the week, school and district officials are offering support to help students and staff begin to heal. That includes suggested classroom activities, shortened school days all week, and providing virtual mental...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police officers, neighbor honored for rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Six police officers and a neighbor in west suburban Aurora were honored Tuesday night for saving a 9-year-old boy from drowning in a frozen pond. Tyshaun LaFlore was trying to retrieve his football from the pond at the Fox Pointe apartment complex on the day before Thanksgiving, when he fell through the ice. Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund and his partner rescued both LaFlore and a neighbor who went in after the boy. Soderlund tied a rope around his waist and dove into the dangerously cold and deep water to get to them."They were pretty far out...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

1 person in critical condition after house fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday. Police were patrolling the area when they smelled smoke. Officers called the fire department after seeing the flames coming from the home located at 2822 S. Keeler Ave. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed there were children inside the home at the time of the fire and they got out safely. At least one person is in the hospital in critical condition. The cause of the fire is unknown. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 years later, multiple Chicago cops will likely be suspended for wrong raid on innocent family

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago Police officers and supervisors should be suspended for their roles in a wrongful raid on the home of an innocent family in 2017, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) says.The agency released the findings of its probe Tuesday after it spent years investigating how police handled the raid at the home of then 9-year-old Peter Mendez, his 5-year-old brother Jack and their parents."I'm grateful that they are finally getting disciplined," said Peter, who is now a freshman in high school. "But in my opinion, it should have happened sooner."It all started in November of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother arrested after Indiana police claim her kids were left alone without heat

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Lake County, Indiana said they found two young children alone inside an apartment without heat for several hours while their mother was at work, but there are conflicting stories about exactly what happened.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to speak with people who were there to get the story.Late Monday afternoon, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit responded to the Tiberon Trails apartment complex in the 1200 block of West 52nd Drive in Merrillville for a report of two children left alone in an apartment, according to a news release.Officers arrived to...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
NBC Chicago

Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street

Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Expressway shooting: Man struck in back while driving on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street sent a driver to the hospital Saturday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the man was driving just before 4 p.m. in a black Dodge van when he suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The driver ended up in the ditch. He was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. Traffic was diverted off I-57 at Halsted while troopers canvassed for evidence. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Little Village businesses push for more safety following recent armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A number of businesses in Little Village are coming together to demand more safety in the wake of a string of armed robberies targeting their stores and street vendors. Four street vendors have been robbed in the past two months - One was shot, and the thieves made off with $400.   Now, the Street Vendors Association wants to meet with Chicago police Supt. David Brown to discuss ways to keep everyone safe.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy