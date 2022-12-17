ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo city offices closing early before expected snowstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI – City offices in Kalamazoo will close early Thursday. City of Kalamazoo offices are closing at 2 p.m., Dec. 22, because of the expected hazardous weather conditions, a news release said. Essential services, such as snow plowing, utilities and public safety will still operate. Offices are also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Michigan man claims he was recruited to cash fake checks, police say

HARING TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man who claims he was recruited by two men to cash fake checks has been arrested and charged, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trooper with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township for a report of someone trying to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,915.80, according to a news release from MSP.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
MLive

Murder charge to be lessened against 16-year-old, prosecutor says

KALAMAZOO, MI – An open murder charge against a 16-year-old will be lessened, at least temporarily. Kahree Louis Compton was originally charged with open murder Wednesday afternoon in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said late Wednesday it will amend the charge to assault with intent to murder.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Children in Muskegon Heights receiving free toys

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Over 100 toys will be given to children at the “Blessings-N-Bethlehem” event in Muskegon Heights this afternoon. The nonprofit S.T.A.N.D (Strengthen The African American Nation Daily) organized the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Bethlehem Park on the corner of Summit Avenue and Waalkes Street.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
MLive

MLive

