Man hit, killed by minivan after exiting vehicle following rear-end crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed Tuesday afternoon. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
Police searching for driver accused of hitting Muskegon woman, 2 children
MUSKEGON, MI – Police are looking for a driver who they believe struck a Muskegon woman and her two children while out walking Tuesday morning. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Sherman Street around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20, for a report of a traffic crash involving pedestrians, Muskegon police said in a news release.
1 person believed dead in Southwest Michigan house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – One person likely died in a house fire Tuesday morning. Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Third Street in Bangor around 8:25 a.m., Dec. 20, the South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
Man dies in Kalamazoo County crash after losing control of vehicle while passing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday, Dec. 18, in a crash near Galesburg. The man lost control of his vehicle while passing and it crashed into a tree, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash happened...
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Man in custody for stealing Ottawa County fire truck
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck was stolen Saturday morning and driven to Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo city offices closing early before expected snowstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI – City offices in Kalamazoo will close early Thursday. City of Kalamazoo offices are closing at 2 p.m., Dec. 22, because of the expected hazardous weather conditions, a news release said. Essential services, such as snow plowing, utilities and public safety will still operate. Offices are also...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells you exactly when to have your traveling done. There are some relatively small changes in the model data this morning and early afternoon. The changes aren’t big enough to make any significant changes to the forecast.
Michigan man claims he was recruited to cash fake checks, police say
HARING TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man who claims he was recruited by two men to cash fake checks has been arrested and charged, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trooper with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township for a report of someone trying to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,915.80, according to a news release from MSP.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
Lorain County fire leaves 4 people injured, 2 dogs dead
A Saturday morning fire injured four people and killed two pets, the Sheffield Village Fire Department reported.
Murder charge to be lessened against 16-year-old, prosecutor says
KALAMAZOO, MI – An open murder charge against a 16-year-old will be lessened, at least temporarily. Kahree Louis Compton was originally charged with open murder Wednesday afternoon in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said late Wednesday it will amend the charge to assault with intent to murder.
West Michigan emergency officials warn of whiteouts, power outages as blizzard approaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Emergency officials are warning of possible whiteout conditions and prolonged power outages during the pre-Christmas blizzard expected to start late Thursday afternoon. They’re also urging people to stay off the roads during the storm and be stocked up in case of a power outage.
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
Tree houses, yurts expected at park near Lake Michigan in 2024
FERRYSBURG, MI – Yurts, tree houses, a campground, kayak access, improved parking areas and restrooms and more are expected to be completed at Ottawa Sands park in 2024. The host of improvements in the first phase is billed at about $9.1 million, with only about $4.7 million of those funds raised or pending.
Helicopter searches for missing Kalamazoo County mother, vehicle located abandoned
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a Kalamazoo County woman reported missing less than a week ago when her vehicle was found abandoned. As of Thursday afternoon, deputies recovered Heather Kelley's vehicle but have not found the 35-year-old mother of eight children, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
City of Portage to spend $1.4 million on Bishop’s Bog boardwalk replacement
PORTAGE, MI — A deteriorating, floating boardwalk at Bishop’s Bog Preserve is set to be replaced in early 2023. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two items related to the $1.4 million replacement project as part of its consent agenda at its regular business meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Children in Muskegon Heights receiving free toys
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Over 100 toys will be given to children at the “Blessings-N-Bethlehem” event in Muskegon Heights this afternoon. The nonprofit S.T.A.N.D (Strengthen The African American Nation Daily) organized the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Bethlehem Park on the corner of Summit Avenue and Waalkes Street.
Historic Flat Iron building in Grand Rapids sold to Cleveland firm for $9.75M
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The historic Flat Iron building, one of the oldest office buildings in Grand Rapids, has been sold for $9.75 million to a Cleveland-based firm that specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. The majority of the building, which is located at...
