Drew Barrymore Loses Her Cool After Handsome 'Emily In Paris' Star Leaves Her Flustered With Flirty Remarks

The heat was turned up on the set of The Drew Barrymore Show .

Drew Barrymore was left with her jaw on the floor after Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount hit her with cheeky remarks during his appearance on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show , on Friday, December 16.

The show host started her interview by asking the handsome hunk, who plays Emily’s love interest Alfie in the hit Netflix series, how he got his start.

However, Laviscount, 30, took control of their exchange , coyly saying to Barrymore, "I’ll be your Darth Vader, by the way, whenever you need,” causing the 47-year-old's mouth to drop.

Laviscount's fellow Netflix stars couldn't help but laugh at his advance with the audience “ooh’ed and ahh’ed” at the interaction.

"Wow! We have to go to a quick break," Barrymore joked.

When she tried to get back to the interview, asking Laviscount, “Who’s your childhood fantasy, out of curiosity?” the heartthrob charmingly responded, “I’m living the dream right now."

Lily Collins , the star of Emily in Paris , comically asked whether she and her fellow stars should leave the stage so the duo could have some privacy, saying: “Should we go?"

While Barrymore continued to appear flustered and disheveled, she exclaimed, “This has never happened to me."

Continuing to struggle with finding the right words, Barrymore attempted to get the upper hand out of the flirty pair by asking him about the time he met David Beckham ’s agent at a department store.

Laviscount shared that he was actually asked to do a campaign for the British retail company Marks and Spencer, leaving Barrymore, once again, losing her cool , as she chimed in with a laugh, “Oh, I know Marks and Spencer. I’m actually wearing their underwear right now. I am not kidding.”

The British actor coyly said in response, “Can we really cut to that commercial break?”

Barrymore's on-screen flirty banter comes as she is putting herself back into the dating pool following her 2016 split from ex-husband Will Kopelman , with whom she shares daughters Olive , 10, and Frankie , 8.

The 50 First Dates actress recently admitted to Whoopi Goldberg that she decided she was ready to get back out there "after so many years" because she was getting "too good at being alone."

"I started to get a little worried," she confessed to the EGOT winner, who offered her two cents on her love life.

“Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself , ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'” The Color Purple actress, 67, advised of Barrymore trying to have a one night stand. “Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”