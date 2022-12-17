Edwin Woody Johnson, 43 of Preston, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 26, 1979, in Fort Defiance, Arizona, the son of Edward Woody and Justina Arlene Perry Johnson. He was raised in Arizona and then joined the Kicking Horse Job Corps where he received his certification in carpentry. He went on to work for several years in Las Vegas in the construction industry, later moving to Preston, where he worked as a welder, and at Pepperidge Farms. He enjoyed Sunday drives, hiking, and camping. He married Melissa Haudley on January 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Melissa, his mother Justine Ben, and children Dallas Johnson, Justine Johnson, Devin Joe, Wyatt Johnson, and Ethan Robertson. Step-Children Tiffany Teller, Brittany Teller, Jayme Teller, Seth Teller, and Ethan Haudley. Siblings including 7 sisters and 4 brothers. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, and one sister. There will be a viewing held at the Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston at 6 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Burial will follow in Lukachukai, AZ. Due to his struggles with fighting cancer for the past year, medical expenses are very high. Please consider making a donation to assist the family with the expenses associated with returning Edwin to his native home burial ground. You can do so by locating the Tribute Fund tab at the top of his obituary at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.

