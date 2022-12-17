Read full article on original website
Prep boys hoops: Strong start lifts Preston past Logan
Early foul trouble for standout big man Tate Hess was a potential stumbling block for the Indians, but they were undaunted. Preston went on 12-0 first-quarter run with Hess sitting on the bench and coasted to a 75-65 victory over visiting Logan in a non-region boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
PHS boys prevail at home tourney; West Side goes 2-1
Preston won all three games of their annual Preston Classic tournament for the first time in four seasons last week. They host Logan today, Wednesday, Dec. 21 and travel to Mountain Crest on Wednesday, Dec. 28 with both games at 7:30 p.m. “I thought the boys played better each day...
West Side, Preston girls take losses on road
The West Side girls were disappointed in the opening games with district foes Malad and Soda Springs on the road losing both. They were at Grace on Dec. 20 (score unavailable at press time) and returned home to face Logan at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. West Side will host North Fremont Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Prep girls hoops: Riverhawks roll past Cowgirls
It was another consistent performance for the juggernaut that is Ridgeline’s girls basketball team. The Lady Riverhawks scored at least 15 points in every quarter on their way to a 68-33 drubbing of Grantsville in a non-region game Monday evening in Millville.
BR girls' wrestling takes close 2nd at national tournament in Reno
The Bear River girls wrestling team headed to Nevada last week for the Reno Tournament of Champions, where they nearly captured the title over a team ranked in the top 10 nationally. On Saturday, Dec. 18 the Bears were one of 48 teams from around the nation to compete at...
USU football: Capsules on 13 players expected to sign with Aggies on Wednesday
Editor's note: All statistics used in this story are extracted from maxpreps, unless specified otherwise. The day many future Utah State football players have been anxiously awaiting is nearly here.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies fall to Wildcats, suffer first loss of season
A lot has happened over the last 84 years when it comes to Aggie men’s basketball. The Utah State men’s basketball team was on the cusp of making school history Monday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The 2022-23 team will have to share a school record instead of having it all to itself.
USU football: Aggies sign big, balanced class on Day 1 of early period
The Aggies were in southern California preparing for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl when Day 1 of last year’s early signing period took place. Because the Aggies’ bowl game is after Christmas, they didn’t have to split their focus quite as much in 2022. As a result, Utah State’s coaching staff has been conducting a myriad of official recruiting visits throughout the month of December and that diligence paid off Wednesday as more than 20 athletes have already singed their national letters of intent.
Hansen, Eloise Christensen
Hansen Eloise Christensen Hansen 90 Logan, Utah passed away December 21, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Teen found deceased in overturned car in Bear River
A teenage boy was found deceased inside a car that overturned and went into the Bear River north of Corinne Friday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, responders found the passenger car upside down in the river at 4000 W. 3600 North. According a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, a 17-year-old male “from the area” was found in the vehicle and was deceased when responders arrived.
Johnson, Edwin Woody
Edwin Woody Johnson, 43 of Preston, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 26, 1979, in Fort Defiance, Arizona, the son of Edward Woody and Justina Arlene Perry Johnson. He was raised in Arizona and then joined the Kicking Horse Job Corps where he received his certification in carpentry. He went on to work for several years in Las Vegas in the construction industry, later moving to Preston, where he worked as a welder, and at Pepperidge Farms. He enjoyed Sunday drives, hiking, and camping. He married Melissa Haudley on January 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Melissa, his mother Justine Ben, and children Dallas Johnson, Justine Johnson, Devin Joe, Wyatt Johnson, and Ethan Robertson. Step-Children Tiffany Teller, Brittany Teller, Jayme Teller, Seth Teller, and Ethan Haudley. Siblings including 7 sisters and 4 brothers. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, and one sister. There will be a viewing held at the Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston at 6 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Burial will follow in Lukachukai, AZ. Due to his struggles with fighting cancer for the past year, medical expenses are very high. Please consider making a donation to assist the family with the expenses associated with returning Edwin to his native home burial ground. You can do so by locating the Tribute Fund tab at the top of his obituary at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Developing Town: Holiday recipes from a century ago
Editorial Note: Part 303 of a series about the people who spent their lives in the development of Franklin County. (Source: Oneida Stake Relief Society Cookbook of 1920) The Oneida Stake was divided in 1920, and so there were two stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Franklin County. Oneida Street was the dividing line. To the north the name was retained as the Oneida Stake, though greatly reduced in size. To the south of the street was the newly formed Franklin Stake.
Shumway, Larry Earl
Shumway Larry Earl Shumway 79 Logan, Utah passed away December 20, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Karen (Peterson) Palmer
Karen (Peterson) Palmer 8/20/1940 - 12/16/2022 Karen Peterson Palmer passed away on December 16, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho at the age of 82. She was born August 20, 1940, in Tremonton, Utah to Ervin Christian and Ella Jensen Peterson. She married Thomas Kent Palmer on June 7, 1963, in the Logan Temple.
Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson
Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson 11/10/1925 - 12/13/2022 Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson was born November 10, 1925 in Montpelier, Idaho to Eugene and Edna (Pugmire) Arnell. She passed away on December 13, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 97. Betty lived in Missouri and Arizona and returned to...
66 years of Christmas cheer: Manger scenes, Santa figures unite family in holiday traditions
Traditions at Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day that started many years ago continue to reign in the Carl and Phyllis Vaterlaus house in Preston. Sixty-six years ago, in 1956 at Christmastime when Carl, Phyllis and their four children Adair, Brad, Jennifer and Caryn built a manger scene out of wood from their coal bin, Phyllis said they had no idea it would be part of a collection of 125 manager scenes displayed throughout their house each year. The manger scenes have come as souvenirs from travels to Alaska, Caribbean, Hawaii, as well as gifts from friends and family. One manger is made out of weeds called Creasole from the Philippines.
Johnson, Theda Jean (Anderson)
Johnson Theda Jean Anderson Johnson 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 and again prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Pitcher, Jed Darwin
Jed Darwin Pitcher, age 71, passed away on Sat, Dec 17, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Nov 2, 1951, in Logan, UT, the son of Jed Lindy and Naoma Lloyd Pitcher. He married Nancy Purser on Mar 22, 1974, in the Logan UT temple. They have 8 children and 23 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wed Dec 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewiston 4th Ward Chapel, 16, South Main in Lewiston, UT. A viewing will be Tues from 6-8pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston ID and Wed from 9:00-10:30am at the church. Interment will be in the Lewiston Utah cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com . Services will be available to stream at the link in his obituary. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Logan Regional Hospital, MacKay Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray Utah, for the great care and love they showed over the past few months. Thanks to Julie Baumgartner for the one-on-one attention she offered so selflessly. The Pitcher family would like to also thank all the friends, family, and neighbors for their thoughts, prayers, visits, hugs, food, and love.
Nielsen, Kimberly Brown
Kimberly Brown Nielsen, 68, of Hyrum, died on December 20, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary for a later date. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Generosity: it's infectious in Bear Lake
The Bear Lake High School student council just finished another successful Toys for Tots season, helping at least 85 children in the Valley to have presents beneath the Christmas tree. It seems that generosity is infectious in Bear Lake as many people sponsored children, donated time and money, and helped in so many ways.
