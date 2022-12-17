ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Zuccarello hat trick leads Wild past Blackhawks

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSapk_0jljFJFs00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight win. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways.

The trio has combined for 19 goals since the 24-year-old Steel was first matched with Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line 13 games ago. The Wild are 10-3-0 in that stretch.

Jonathan Toews scored his 10th goal of the season and Petr Mrazek had 18 saves for Chicago, which has lost six straight – all in regulation – and 14 of 15 overall (1-13-1).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Wild cruise past Red Wings in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wing. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve his record to 6-4-1. Mats Zuccarello […]
DETROIT, MI
KELOLAND

Skyforce defeats Grand Rapids, wins sixth straight

Grand Rapids, MI (SKYFORCE) — Behind 29 points on 11-18 FGA and five assists from DJ Stewart, the Sioux Falls Skyforce won its sixth-straight game 108-105 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. The six-game winning streak for the Skyforce (10-6) is the longest since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, when the team started […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men vs. Bellevue contest postponed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball game against Bellevue scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, has been postponed due to continuing winter weather conditions in the region. The Jackrabbits and Bruins will work on a possible future date to make up the non-conference contest. SDSU’s next scheduled game is now its Summit […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – December 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return with the winter sports season on Friday. This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone features ten games from around the area, including nine basketball games and an USHL hockey game. Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone: The next KELOLAND SportsZone is scheduled for Friday, December 16.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Goff, Lions defeat Vikings 34-23

DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, leading the surging Detroit Lions to a 34-23 win over the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings needed a win or tie to clinch the division title. Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards, inluding a franchise-record 223 to Justin Jefferson on 11 catches. […]
DETROIT, MI
KELOLAND

Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KELOLAND

Mark and Ryan Gronowski – A Golden Journey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – “If Ryan gets selected for this, for the USA games, it’s his sister and brothers turn to do something for him, for him to be on the big stage,” Deb Gronowski said. Growing up in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Mark Gronowski was on the go from the start. “I […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Behind 19-0 start, SDSU women coast past Kansas City

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 19-0 lead over Kansas City Wednesday afternoon and cruised to an 86-54 win at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (9-5, 2-0 Summit) shot 8-for-11 in the opening five minutes to take the 19-point lead and never looked back. State ended the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU preps for quarters, Hoglund takes over at Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week with another full show as the SDSU football prepares to play in the FCS quarterfinals. Sean Bower has a full preview of that game. Then, we check in with the Dell Rapids boys and O’Gorman girls as they prepare for their 2022-23 season. Plus, we […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

Top-ranked Jefferson muscles past #2 Lincoln

**Video says the game was tied at half, Jefferson led 34-28 at halftime** SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked Jefferson Cavaliers looked the part on Tuesday as they muscled past #2 Lincoln in Sioux Falls, 71-57. The Cavs trailed Lincoln 34-28 at halftime, but that changed in the third quarter. Jefferson posted 22 points […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-33. Pierre […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Washington, Tea Area girls win on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams earned wins on Tuesday night, but it was Washington and Tea Area who earned wins over ‘AA’ teams on Tuesday evening. #3 WASHINGTON 62, HURON 31 Washington picked up a 62-31 win over Huron. The Warriors were led by Brooklyn Harpe who scored 13 points. Claire Woods added […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

Graves scores 35 as Augie men defeat Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. – Behind 35 points from Jadan Graves, the Augustana men’s basketball team toppled No. 9 Minnesota State, 63-57, Friday night in Mankato, Minnesota. Graves’ 35 points are easily a season-high as he went 8-of-13 from 3-point land and 11-of-18 from the field. The junior set the tone for what was to come as […]
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND

South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury.  In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy