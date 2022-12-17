A PIRATE'S LIFE: Key West loses one of its most colorful ambassadors with death of Mike Leach

As a young reporter covering the Key West High football team in the late aughts, my summers consisted of two main priorities: 1) survive the brutal heat; and 2) find interesting stories or intriguing anecdotes to share with readers. Often, both were easier said than done.

It was during a random midweek practice nearly 13 years ago, while struggling to achieve that first goal, that I ran into Mike Leach, a man who had already helped revolutionize college football and had begun growing the famed persona that would fascinate sportswriters — not to mention liven up their copy — from South Florida to the Pacific Northwest to the Deep South, and just about everywhere between.

With a sweat-stained notepad in hand as I weaved through drill stations on the Conchs’ practice field, I noticed a new coach working with the quarterbacks. Nearing closer, I realized this new instructor was Leach, who had recently been dismissed from Texas Tech and had moved with his family to the Southernmost City. This was a bit of a shock to me. It’s not often that a Power 5 head coach shows up to work at a high school practice; in fact, in my experience, it was never — until then.

I went over to introduce myself and, to my surprise, received a warm welcome. I’m not sure what I expected, but it wasn’t for one of the biggest names in Division I coaching to want to talk with me about fishing and compare thoughts on local bars, among many other topics.

While that encounter introduced me to Leach and the laid-back vibe that helped him fit so well in Key West, our next run-in a few weeks later would cement that status.

Though he had assisted with offseason practices, Leach remained noncommittal about joining the Conchs on the sideline for the regular season. That’s why, on the night of the season opener, as fans filled the stands at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium and electricity began to build in the air, I was surprised to hear a familiar voice call out to me from near the stadium’s entrance.

“Hey,” I heard, shortly before turning around to see Leach — dressed in a tropical shirt, cargo shorts and flip-flops — reaching out to get my attention over the increasing crowd noise. He had an urgent question as kickoff fast approached: “Do you think it’d be OK if I park my bike here?”

I gave a mild assurance that his bicycle would likely be safe, and he continued onto the field, shaking hands and sharing greetings — as if with old friends — every few feet along the way.

I didn’t know it at the time, but I soon came to learn that this was Leach at his peak: Under the Key West sun, surrounded by football festivities, and with a rapt audience hanging on his every word, not sure what topic or idea will be explored next.

It was because of his natural fit in, and affinity for, Key West that so many in the Florida Keys are publicly and privately mourning Leach’s Dec. 12 death. While much has been written and shared — during and after his life — about Leach’s immense positive impact on the sport of football, it was in Key West that he seemed to be most positively impacted.

Almost immediately after his departure from Texas Tech, Leach moved with his family to Key West, fulfilling what seemed to be a long-time dream. He had applied to coach at Key West High in the mid-1990s and, after not landing that job, made it a point to visit the island — on coaching retreats, recruiting detours, personal vacations — whenever he could. In 2010, he told me he particularly enjoyed the atmosphere of the city and the ease with which he and his family could get around without a car.

While a lot has been made of Leach’s oddball personality and his willingness to weigh in on any topic put before him, his most lasting advice was delivered through his actions and left unsaid: Always strive to enjoy yourself, while not taking yourself too seriously, and surround yourself with good company.

That shared mentality is what led Leach to embrace so much of Key West and its culture, and it’s what led so many in Key West to embrace him. In a city famously known for taking all types, Leach seemed at home.

Shortly after Leach’s death, I spoke with a friend who previously bartended and counted Leach among the regulars at his bar whenever the coach was in town. Both this friend and I have lived away from Key West for several years, so we spent a few minutes reflecting on some of our Keys adventures. “Coach Leach was such a fun part of the Key West experience,” this friend told me.

I’m sure many in town agree. While the football world mourns the loss of one of its most innovative offensive minds, Key West has lost one of its most colorful characters. Hopefully, the lessons Coach Leach left behind from his time as one of the town’s informal ambassadors will carry on.

Willis Jacobson was Assistant Sports Editor at the Key West Citizen from 2007-2011. He can be reached at willis.jacobson@gmail.com.