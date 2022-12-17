ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

NCFL mental health expert discusses the holiday blues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Valerie Pasquale is Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s prevention director. Pasquale says the holiday blues are when you feel down, emotionally overwhelmed, or even depressed. The key thing to know is that it is temporary. Pasquale encourages self-care practices to combat the blues. If you need to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County. Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Manna Food Blessings will host a food distribution

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings will have a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. and food will be given out until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone. The distribution will be held at free food distribution located at 10639 SE...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Crash in Columbia County left one person dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City leaves one person dead. FHP troopers say around 7:45 Wednesday evening, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way. The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. No...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes. The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person remains in hospital after Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a shooting in lake city Monday night. The shooting injured five people and occurred at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and Wright Lane in Lake City. Police say it occurred after a verbal altercation...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
GAINESVILLE, FL

