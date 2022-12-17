Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Related
WCJB
NCFL mental health expert discusses the holiday blues
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Valerie Pasquale is Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s prevention director. Pasquale says the holiday blues are when you feel down, emotionally overwhelmed, or even depressed. The key thing to know is that it is temporary. Pasquale encourages self-care practices to combat the blues. If you need to...
WCJB
Marion County commissioners discussed rising costs linked to the no-kill animal shelter
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past 12 years, Marion County has provided animal services to the city of Ocala. A few years back, residents expressed the desire to transition Marion County Animal Services into a no-kill shelter. They reached that goal, but that also brought changes. In 2021, Marion...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
WCJB
Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County. Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.
WCJB
Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter. The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night. Ocala...
WCJB
Deeper Purpose Community Church will have its first Presence with the Police event
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deeper Purpose Community Church will host their 1st annual Presence with the Police event. It is a kids Christmas party between community kids & law enforcement. The purpose is to promote closer relationships with area law enforcement and area children, youth, families. The party...
WCJB
Church in Gainesville helping homeless with blanket and cap donation this winter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church is helping to prepare for the cold temperatures with a blanket and cap donation on Thursday. The donation is to the homeless at St. Francis House. Officials will be giving 40 newly purchased blankets and 22 beanie caps. The donation...
WCJB
Arnette House will giveaway a used car to family in need in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala. Along with the car, the family will receive gifts and gift cards to grocery stores so they can purchase a Christmas meal. The giveaway will be held at 2310 NE...
WCJB
Cold night shelters to open as temperatures expected to drop below freezing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in North Central Florida over the Christmas weekend and area shelters are opening to provide a warm bed to those in need. Lake City. In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church is opening its cold weather shelter starting on Friday...
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings will host a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings will have a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. and food will be given out until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone. The distribution will be held at free food distribution located at 10639 SE...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City leaves one person dead. FHP troopers say around 7:45 Wednesday evening, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way. The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. No...
WCJB
UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes. The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit...
WCJB
Suspect in Marion County is wanted on attempted 2nd degree murder charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an attempted murder suspect. Dionsha Farmer, 22, is wanted on three counts of attempted 2nd degree murder and other charges. Deputies say three people Farmer knew came to his home to pick up a pressure washer when he...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for pushing elderly woman, threatening her with hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after was accused of pushing an elderly woman and threatening to hit her with a hammer. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say on Monday afternoon they responded to an incident at a home on Southwest 12th Place and arrested Salaam Payton, 44.
WCJB
One person remains in hospital after Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a shooting in lake city Monday night. The shooting injured five people and occurred at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and Wright Lane in Lake City. Police say it occurred after a verbal altercation...
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
WCJB
Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant is proposing a six-month pause on new developments. Bryant’s proposal came up during the commission’s special meeting, with three out of five commissioners in attendance. Bryant said she suggested the pause because she has concerns about funding additional development projects.
WCJB
2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have more details about a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College. Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau, both 18 years old, are behind bars on charges of armed robbery, homicide, and criminal conspiracy. On December 9th, sheriff’s deputies say Bleau and Edwards worked with 18-year-old Cameron...
Comments / 1