Hurricanes keep hot hand going during win against rival Dolphins

In a six-period span where the Coral Shores High boys basketball team put 144 points on the board, the first four quarters came during a 93-37 victory against Redland Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 13, then followed with 51 points in the first half two days later in Marathon en route to a 64-28 triumph versus the Dolphins on the Middle Keys campus.

“Obviously, Redland isn’t the strongest team, but they’ve got some good players, work hard and are well-coached, but I always say if you’re scoring 80 or 90 points in a 32-minute game, I don’t care who you are playing against — it’s impressive,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “I was definitely worried about our guys overlooking Marathon. I saw them put up a great fight against Key West and they’re definitely a much better team than last season. I’m just really pleased with the way we’re focused and playing. Our last four games have been really business-like.”

It was the same focus for the Hurricanes on Thursday, as they took a 27-8 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 51-14 by halftime.

“The crazy part is that a couple of our shooters didn’t have their shots falling, but that’s the best part of this team so far this season, this is an unselfish group that loves to play together and really plays the game the right way,” said Mandozzi. “More often than not, the ball has been moving to the right guy at the right time. We really did a good job of coming out and executing our game plan right from the start.”

Part of that game plan, according to the coach, was to try to put the typically frenzied Marathon crowd “to sleep early”

“Personally, I love the atmosphere whenever we play in Marathon, the crowd always brings their A-game,” said Mandozzi. “To our guys’ credit, they were laser-focused on the task at hand. I think we learned a valuable lesson in the loss to Silver Palms that we all wish we had a do-over on, we know we should have beaten that team but we let it get away by not being as focused as we needed to be. I was pleased with the way all of our guys played, everyone showed up ready.”

Coral Shores was able to again go deep to their bench as they closed out the game with a running clock, led by a pair of double-doubles by Matt St. Aubin, with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaac Holmes, who collected 17 points and 12 rebounds, and five steals.

“Matt and Isaac definitely delivered a strong 1-2 punch in that first half, where Matt had 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and Isaac had 15 of his 17 in the first half,” said Mandozzi. “Matt scored every way possible attacking the basket, getting to the line and adding three 3-pointers and Isaac really attacked the rim like he can and both of those guys had double-digit rebounds and Isaac had a bunch of steals.”

Also contributing to the win was Allen Perez with six points and eight rebounds, as Ayden Lane and Donovan Thiery both netted scoring six points.

“Eddy Espinosa had another great all-around game for us,” said Mandozzi. “He didn’t do it in the scoring column as much but he did it every other way imaginable. I’m so proud of the way he’s matured as a leader and is just doing anything we need him to do to win and not letting it slow him down if his shot doesn’t fall or whatever because his shots will fall, there’s no question about that.”

St. Aubin suffered a cut to his arm late in the first half and was forced to the bench, but the Hurricanes coach was already looking to bring in his younger players to gain some valuable experience in the rivalry matchup.

“We’re big believers of taking advantage of the opportunity to build our depth in games where we can and getting guys quality minutes and opportunity off the bench in those situations to see how they respond and to also spread the minutes out because it’s such a long season,” said Mandozzi. “I thought Donovan Thiery and Ayden Lane were a couple of guys tonight where we’re seeing that pay off from earlier in the season. In the first half, when we were still building our lead they gave us some great key minutes with both adding six points and doing a handful of things in the half and having us not skip a beat when we needed to get guys a break, so they did it when we needed them in the first half and then had the opportunity in the second half to get guys like that some longer reps so they could keep building while we got some guys some much-needed rest.”

That depth will be needed next week, as the Hurricanes are one of the few teams who will not take an extended leave from gameplay during the winter break. Instead, Coral Shores will take its 7-2 record to Orlando for a three-day tournament against four teams from out of state, as well as another team making the trip south from Washington state.

“Now we head into the teeth of our schedule, and we know it. Teams aren’t coming from all over the country to lose basketball games, so we know they’ll be good and we’ll have our hands full,” said Mandozzi. “We’re also not going up to lose games either and we’re ready to compete, but at the end of the day, we recognize that we have a stretch of six or so games where I don’t think we’d be close to the favorites in the game, but I love that and am excited to see how we perform and am excited for the opportunity for this group to continue to bond and build chemistry.”

