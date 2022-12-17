SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Miesha Hernandez, Key West

Q: How long have you been playing softball?

A: Since I was 4.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Basketball and volleyball.

Q: Why are you focusing your senior year on just playing softball?

A: It opens more opportunities for myself and I really love the sport. It's my sport.

Q: Why not give basketball one more season after the first three years of high school and through middle school?

A: It was a lot of stress. It was a hard decision, but I chose my mental health over basketball, so I stopped playing.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I train in the offseason usually two to three days a week, I come out here with my coach or with myself at home.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: I normally take breaks with school breaks, like winter break or spring break, but I don't take off during the summer.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: In season, it's me and a bunch of other girls. In the offseason, the attention is on me, so I get a lot of work done and fix my flaws.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics, definitely. I wouldn't be able to play softball without school. There are a lot of schools tied into softball and sports, and that starts with grades, then you start applying everything you've learned to your sports.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Sports have taught me to take my time and don't rush things. It will take time, but if you really focus on the stuff, you will be able to fix what you need to get done.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I can cross my eyes, I used to draw and I like to make things like bracelets or bows.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, I'm hoping to get straight As so I can get the GPA I really want to get; athletically, I want to become a better pitcher and player so hopefully I can get a scholarship to college.

Q: Going through that historic run last year, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?

A: It opened my eyes a bit and it showed there's more to me than I normally put out. So it pushed me a lot more.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To not be troubled financially and I want to be able to pay my mom back for everything and I don't want to struggle.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: In last year's State semifinals, I scored our only run on a home run.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach Jason (Garcia) and coach Shawn (Smith), my mom and Mrs. (Keri) Fink, she was my forensics teacher and she helped me through so much, especially when I was playing multiple sports. But mostly my mom, she's been through everything with me.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Keep your head up, focus on what's important and don't get distracted, which is what I did earlier, and if you keep your head in the game you'll be OK.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The same what I gave actually, that's what my mom or coaches would always say, 'keep your head in the game and you'll be OK.'

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I guess knowing the fact I have been a part of history while I've been here with the basketball team and softball team. I have made some friends in not just sports but also school and I've stayed out of trouble, which is a good one too.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Paris, France has always been somewhere I want to go, and I honestly don't know why. It's just been somewhere I've wanted to go since I was little.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to go on Duvies with my friends. That's what we call it when we drive down Duval Street and go get ice cream. I also like to read, a lot, one of my favorite books is 'The Opposite of Always' — I may reread it, actually.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Trying to keep my grades up while playing sports. Trying to balance sports and school life can be very difficult but once you get the hang of it, you'll be fine.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleeping, definitely sleeping.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I want to become a pediatric nurse, so I'm hoping to get into a good school for that and then go where the world takes me.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes, definitely, definitely, I'm actually looking at a school right now in Miami Gardens, St. Thomas.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: My fielding with sports and also staying focused. I tend to lose track of the things I need to get done or pile on a bunch of stuff after I procrastinate and it's very difficult to catch up.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It's way different than the pictures. It's a nice place, yes, but it's a lot smaller. The people are amazing, there's not just a lot to do, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: My mom's meatloaf, she hasn't made it in a while, but it's my favorite meal she makes for me.

Q: You talked about wanting to be a pediatric nurse. What interests you in that career path?

A: About five to six years ago I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, and there weren't many nurses who could help me, so I want to be that nurse who is able to give back to those who need it the most. Seeing kids and being one of those kids who went through that, it was really hard and I would love to give them as much help as I could.