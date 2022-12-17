Lady 'Canes cannot overcome challenges put forth by Lady 'Fins

In what was a game of two styles — the Lady ‘Fins paced by their guards, while an injury-riddled Lady ‘Canes squad looked to their forwards — the Marathon High girls basketball team gave Coral Shores just too many challenges to handle as the home squad took an early advantage they never relinquished for a 54-38 victory on Thursday, Dec. 17, on the Middle Keys campus.

“We knew this would be a tough game with the combination of Marathon being good, us being on the road, our youth and us missing a number of our girls, but our girls have been resilient all season and have really impressed me in so many ways so I was excited to see how we handled it,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “These are the games that are fun. We had to throw a few of our girls into some different spots outside of their comfort zone to date and I was super proud of them.”

In fact, the Lady ‘Canes were forced to make a swap just minutes into the contest as starting point guard Makala Hahn suffered a non-contact injury in the pregame warmups, thus Lea Castellanos had to take over the ball-handling responsibilities. That allowed Marathon to take a 16-8 lead in the first led by Elana Eubank, who had 10 of her team-high 17 points in the quarter. The Dolphins extended their advantage in the second from the free throw line, as the young Hurricane squad surrendered 17 trips to the charity stripe in the quarter and 21 times in the half.

“In the first half, we missed a ton of layups and I thought we played tight,” said Mandozzi, pointing out he was certain they missed no less than 18 layups in the first half. “We committed so many fouls, that’s by far our high total for a half and a quarter this year. So we got behind early but I told our girls at halftime that the game was a lot closer than it felt and if we had made even a quarter of our layups and didn’t put them on the line 21 times in the first half we would be right in the game and that if we just fixed those things and a few other things in the second half that we could work our way back into the game.”

In the second half, Coral Shores adjust to some of the challenges put forth by Marathon, only sending the Dolphins to the line six times in the final two quarters, still Lady ‘Fins senior guard Abrianna Marshall added eight of her 14 points in the second half to keep her squad in front.

“First of all, we knew Marathon was a heck of a team this season,” said Mandozzi. “Their guards are as good of a tandem as we’ve seen this year. I’ve admired numbers [Eubank] and [Marshall] their whole careers — they’re strong players and they’re fun to watch.”

Coral Shores countered with junior Brooke Mandozzi tallying a double-double, scoring 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to go along with 12 rebounds and seven steals. Grace Leffler dropped in four of her eight points with baskets in the paint, Linsy Castillo had 10 rebounds and two points while Castillo had four points, four assists and three steals.

“Grace Leffler and Lea Castellanos played in different positions than they normally do for much of the night and responded well. I think Brooke’s season high for minutes this year was 18 minutes because we’ve either had a big lead and wanted to get some other girls experience or the LaSalle game where she left with a concussion,” said Mandozzi. “Tonight we needed her to go and she kept grinding for 29 minutes or so and really stepped up big. Lisny Cedillo had another strong game for us, she’s really developing into a huge part of what we do. She had double-digit rebounds again, her overall contribution doesn’t always jump out in the stat sheet, but if you know basketball you can see how impactful she is on our games.”

Overall, despite the loss, the Hurricanes coach expressed he was still “pleased with a number of things,” which now can be worked on during the holiday hiatus until they meet Coral Shores again on Jan. 6, this time in Tavernier. Marathon will play twice before then, on Friday, Dec. 16, at Keys Gate, and then Jan. 5 at University School.

“How we responded in the second half was great,” said Mandozzi. “The growth that some of our girls continue to show is great and is going to go a long way for us. We had a number of girls playing different positions than they’ve played all season and this was the most minutes that any of the girls played because our bench was just so depleted. We looked up the court and moved the ball so much better in the second half and we were more aggressive shooting the ball in the half.”

