Count birds for science Saturday

Thousands of participants will be part of the world’s longest-running wildlife census, Audubon’s 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count, which contributes data to bird population research. Audubon’s Everglades Science Center staff will co-lead a count in the Florida Keys.

The National Audubon Society invites birdwatchers to participate in the community science survey. On Saturday, Dec. 17, birders and nature enthusiasts throughout the Florida Keys will take part in this tradition, many rising before dawn to participate.

“The CBC is a great event!” say Emily Johnson, research associate at Audubon’s Everglades Science Center on Plantation Key. “I’ve been participating in Christmas Bird Counts since I first became interested in birds. I love that they bring birders together across all ages, skill levels and communities.”

This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count uses volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. Data compiled in the Upper Keys will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a community science network that continues a tradition stretching back 120 years.

“The Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of 123 years of ongoing community science,” said Geoff LeBaron, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count director, who first started leading the community science effort in 1987. “Adding your observations to 12 decades of data helps scientists and conservationists discover trends that make our work more impactful.”

When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well. Christmas Bird Count data have been used in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles.

Birders of all ages are welcome to participate. Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.

Interested birders must arrange with the count compiler in advance to participate. To sign up for the Florida Keys, contact Johnson at emily.johnson@audubon.org.

For event information, visit http://www.christmasbirdcount.org.