SAC puts finishing touches on Restoration Blueprint

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council wrapped up an intense two-day meeting about overhauling its management plan and had lively debate on proposals to prohibit catch-and-release trolling and bait fishing in the Sanctuary Preservation Areas, ban fish feeding by dive operators and placing more emphasis on deploying artificial reefs.

The purpose of the two-day meeting was for the Sanctuary Advisory Council to document and provide recommendations to Sanctuary staff and the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries for a final rule for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which has been dubbed the Restoration Blueprint. This is the first overhaul of regulations since the Sanctuary was implemented in 1990.

Council members had a thorough debate about a proposal to eliminate catch-and-release trolling at Conch, Sombrero, Alligator and Sand Key reefs and eliminate baitfish permits in all Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPAs). Charter fishing representatives argued that the Sanctuary should be promoting catch-and-release fishing not banning it, given its lesser impact compared to harvesting and consuming fish. They contended that places like Alligator Reef have long been historical spots to catch sailfish and other billfish.

“Charter fishermen are so more responsible these days,” Sanctuary Advisory Council member Andy Newman said. “I don’t see the impacts by trolling. This is important to them.”

Newman referred to the billfish stocks in the Keys as “robust.”

Council member Capt. Will Benson called on the Sanctuary to promote such activities as catch-and-release fishing, given the fish are not harvested. Benson and others argued the captains are not dropping anchor and fishing for fish off the bottom.

“The impact at Alligator Reef for sailfish fishing would be significant,” Benson said.

Charter fishing representatives said the captains have a long-standing agreement that the Sanctuary worked out with charter boat captains. These concessions were made in good faith that each side will honor their part, the representatives said. They said there is little evidence that this has been a problem over the last several years as far as number of complaints to law enforcement or user group conflicts, therefore it should remain as is.

Those who supported the proposal argued that catch-and-release can result in mortality rates because of barotrauma, and releasing weakened fish after catching makes it easier to be consumed by prey. They also cited potential changes in fish behavior from fishing in the SPAs, and they also cited concerns about anglers discarding fishing equipment in SPAs.

The trolling discussion was quickly followed by a debate about a proposal to ban issuing permits for bait fishing in SPAs. Again, council members could not reach consensus, but they agreed to explore whether continued permitting should be allowed on limited-entry option, as very few anglers are applying and using the permits.

The charter and recreational fishermen utilize two types of gear. They use hair hook rigs, small hooks baited with shrimp on a bobber, and cast nets. Both are highly selective for ballyhoo, surface deployed, and the catch is used immediately and locally. Recreational anglers using cast nets avoid contact with the bottom as it would destroy their nets. Again fishing industry representatives cited long-standing agreements with the Sanctuary allowing the activity and called the activity a local source of bait.

However, the activity does not appear to be that popular. in 2019, only two people recorded using cast nets inside an SPA, catching about 10 fish, according to Joanne Delaney, Sanctuary resource protection and permit coordinator. From 2015-2019, anglers only used lampara nets a total of 27 total in SPA fishing events.

For 2020-21, six total permits were issued for using hair hooks in SPAs. Three reported not using the permit at all to catch bait and the other three reported a total of eight fishing events in three SPAs, with an average of 31 fish per fishing event, Delaney said.

While most of the heated debate center around new proposed prohibitions and closed areas, there was some push back to a proposal to remove the SPA status at French Reef off Key Largo and Rock Key Reef off Key West. Those in opposition questioned if there was enough science and justification to removing the designation.

A proposal to ban fish feeding by dive operators, but continue to allow chumming and allow fish feeding from land, generated a sizable debate with some questioning whether the practice is wide-spread enough to warrant a prohibition. However, the activity has led to at least one dive operator, Capt. Spencer Slate, to be bitten bad enough to be sent to the hospital earlier this year. Other dive operators have argued that the practice is changing the temperament of several species of fish, including sharks and eels, and those species maybe associating divers with food.

Some questioned if the proposal sends a mixed message because the practice is allowed at marinas and fishermen are allowed to chum. Fishermen cautioned about the proposal being a slippery slope and wanted reassurances that chumming would continue to be allowed in the future.

The Sanctuary Advisory Council ended the two-day session with a plea by some members for the Sanctuary to put more emphasis on deploying artificial reefs.

“This is important,” Newman said. “This should be included as part of the Restoration Blueprint. ... I want to see a vote of support. It should not be a mere sentence (in the Blueprint). It needs to be a commitment and fostering process.”

In addition, some members of the Sanctuary Advisory Council members proposed implementing a mandatory boating course for people operating boats in the Sanctuary, more channel markers in the backcountry areas of the Sanctuary and possible user fees and other funding mechanisms to help cover costs. Sanctuary Advisory Council members and managers have been agreement that the local Sanctuary needs more funding, especially for law enforcement purposes.

The day after the meetings, Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman and members of her staff met with representatives of the larger Offices of the National Marine Sanctuaries to review the public and Sanctuary Advisory Council’s recommendations and comments, Fangman said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Environment Protection and the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils have until February to submit their comments on the Restoration Blueprint.

tohara@keysnews.com