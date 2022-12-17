ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

UFC legend sends shocking Brittney Griner statement

Brittney Griner is home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden trading a convicted arms dealer for the WNBA superstar in a prisoner exchange with the Russian government. Biden faced virulent online criticism for leaving former United States Marine Paul Whelan, who is currently serving 16 years in Russian custody in espionage charges, out of the deal that freed Griner. Whalen’s family issued multiple statements supporting Biden’s move.
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event

Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
ComicBook

Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release

Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
ringsidenews.com

Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
MMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’

Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’

Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
MiddleEasy

Paddy Pimblett Recalls ‘Proper Rough Patch’ From 2018 Loss: ‘Every Morning I Rolled Over And Start Crying’

Paddy Pimblett has plenty more to say when it comes to mental health. Following his win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in June, ‘The Baddy’ put some good into the world by spreading a message on mental health awareness. Pimblett said a few words about his friend who committed suicide the week of his fight and Pimblett said he wished men would talk more about what struggles they are going through.

