Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
UFC legend sends shocking Brittney Griner statement
Brittney Griner is home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden trading a convicted arms dealer for the WNBA superstar in a prisoner exchange with the Russian government. Biden faced virulent online criticism for leaving former United States Marine Paul Whelan, who is currently serving 16 years in Russian custody in espionage charges, out of the deal that freed Griner. Whalen’s family issued multiple statements supporting Biden’s move.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media. Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
Jake Shields reacts to latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson: “He’s just getting more racist and deranged”
Jake Shields is reacting to the latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson. Mike Jackson (1-2 MMA) spoke to ‘MMA Fighting’ about the altercation he had with Jake Shields (33-11 MMA) at the UFC Performance Institute last Friday saying:. “We’re in a professional setting. I didn’t really think...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa reveals negotiations with UFC before Robert Whittaker fight was officially cancelled
According to Paulo Costa, the UFC at one point offered a four-fight contract worth $500,000 total that would cement a fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 284. Initially, the promotion wanted six. Costa liked the number, but not the number of fights attached. And so he said no, setting in...
MMA Fighting
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman set as main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17
A light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman is set to serve as the main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3, which will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 17. BKFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. In addition to Hunt vs. Richman,...
Sean O’Malley reveals that he’s doing nothing but grappling in preparation for UFC title shot: “I know I need to improve”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been hitting the mats lately. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his outing with Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. Despite ‘No Mercy’ coming in as a substantial favorite, O’Malley brought the fight to him. The bout was back and forth and saw the former champion lose by a split decision.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, UFC Legend Controversy
A legendary UFC star is among those who are not happy with the United States' decision to trade Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner earlier this month. UFC legend BJ Penn took to his Instagram account to float a wild conspiracy theory about Griner and the trade. “How much money did...
CBS Sports
UFC in 2023: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler among fights to make
Depending on your tastes, 2022 was either a disappointing or exciting year in UFC. Detractors were unsatiated by the lack of big marquee fights while supporters took delight in an abundance of impactful performances. It is true that Conor McGregor and Jon Jones were absent, Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou...
Paddy Pimblett Recalls ‘Proper Rough Patch’ From 2018 Loss: ‘Every Morning I Rolled Over And Start Crying’
Paddy Pimblett has plenty more to say when it comes to mental health. Following his win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in June, ‘The Baddy’ put some good into the world by spreading a message on mental health awareness. Pimblett said a few words about his friend who committed suicide the week of his fight and Pimblett said he wished men would talk more about what struggles they are going through.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
Comments / 1