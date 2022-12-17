Key West debuts on-demand rideshare service

The City of Key West launched its on demand, point-to-point rideshare service in November, and it appears to be off to a good start.

The new service can be booked via smartphones on the Key West Rides app, which available in both the Apple and Google Play app stores.

No smartphone? No problem. Call the Key West Transit authority at 305-809-3910 for assistance booking a ride.

Recently, this reporter used the service, which is provided by both the larger buses similar to those that service the Lower Keys Shuttle and regular city routes, to the smaller capacity “short buses” that consistently serves more and more riders every day.

The best part of the program? Between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., residents can use the service to get to work, make grocery runs or run other general errands all over town — for $2 per trip.

Recently, a conventional trip from Mallory Square to Key West International Airport cost this reporter $23. The same trip with the city’s new rideshare program cost $2, with the reporter being brought to Duck Avenue — roughly a mile shorter than the airport route.

One issue potential riders should know is you will potentially share rides with other passengers heading in the direction. However, this reporter found the driver to be courteous and on time, and the bus was clean and well-maintained.

Average waiting time when booked is around seven minutes, and peak hours could take as long as 15 minutes.

The app has a live-action map that shows the location of your ride and consistently updates arrival times.

If you absolutely need to be somewhere at a specific time with little flexibility, other modes of transportation such as taxi cabs or Uber and Lyft are an option. Also a consideration is that you won’t be going door-to-door but rather the nearest transit stop for your departure and arrival.

For this e-biking reporter, the ability to go to a grocery store and bring home more than the bike will carry is of great value — especially at $2 a trip.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston is quick to point out the city is not competing with other rideshare services.

“The city is not going into competition with Uber, Lyft or local cab companies,” she said, “We are providing the most efficient public transportation system available. We are evaluating a pilot on-demand program to address our shortage of qualified CD drivers in Key West, in hopes of addressing our long-standing traffic issues.”

There are some bugs that need to be worked out: the Key West Rides app is not always certain which side of the street the stops are located, but drivers are aware and learning the process. Another issue is people assume on-demand vehicles are the city’s regular bus service.

That is a sticking point with Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez.

“Originally, it was suggested this would replace regularly scheduled service,” said Lopez. “That is wrong. My constituents in Bahama Village are some of the most disadvantaged residence in our community, they might not have a smartphone, and they might not have the tech-savvy to use this service. And that’s a problem, not just for my constituents in Bahama Village, but in other parts of our island city.”

Lopez said there were supposed to be outreach programs to help educate those who might have fallen through the cracks.

“That’s just not fair and another example of what we said we were going to do and did not follow through.” said Lopez.

Payment may be made using the city’s Transit Token app, also available on the Apple app store and Google Play. If booking by phone, payment will be accepted in cash.

And a helpful hint: Have a 30-day bus pass, like this reporter, where rides are unlimited.

But hurry, the rides are going fast.