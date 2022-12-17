Monroe County Fire Rescue captain suspended in reported kissing incident

A Monroe County Fire Rescue captain has been placed on unpaid leave after an allegation was made he kissed a trainee while she was training earlier this month.

Capt. Chris Cane has been suspended without pay while the investigation continues, and he was scheduled to have a predetermination hearing on Friday, Dec. 16, according to Monroe County human resources synopsis of the investigation. Cane, an instructor at the fire academy on Crawl Key, is accused of kissing a trainee after she successfully completed a training exercise on Dec. 6. Two other trainees in the same class have since come forward alleging Cane made them feel uncomfortable as well, the synopsis stated.

“The initial allegation was that an Academy Instructor (Captain Christopher Cane) had kissed one of the female recruits against her will and without her permission on or about December 6th, 2022. The original information was that there may be more than one recruit/student expressing a complaint and that there may have been other incidents,” an internal memo stated.

A witness to the incident told county human resources representatives that Cane made the comment: “See, all you needed was a little kiss for motivation,” a county memo on the investigation stated.

One student stated that Cane hugged her on her birthday. In addition, she said that Cane woke her from a nap she was taking during a lunch break “by rubbing her back against her will/without her permission,” the county synopsis stated. She said that Cane asked her to lick a lollipop that he was eating. She licked it, gave it back to Cane, and he continued eating it, the county memo stated.

She described “a second incident where Cane had a piece of bacon in his mouth and asked [me to] eat it with him ‘Lady and the Tramp’ style (the same piece of bacon was in each of their mouths simultaneously; they would then eat the bacon at the same time, thus approaching one another to result in a kiss), the memo stated. “(She) stated that she went along with Cane’s request and bit the other end of the bacon, but did not go all the way to kissing him.”

Cane admitted to kissing the trainee on Dec. 6, according to the county memo.

“He stated that she did not ask him to kiss her and his reasoning for the kiss was an error in his judgement and he was excited that she successfully completed her training evolution,” the county record stated. “He was kissing her in celebration, and it was wrong. When asked about making the comment ‘See all you needed was a kiss for motivation’ during the May Day drill, Cane stated he does not recall making that statement to Cane and stated that this was the first physical contact he has had with any student.”

Cane, who has no other formal complaints in his personnel file, has been with the department since August 2004 and earns $106,000 a year.

