FBI raids home on Geiger Key

The FBI raided a home on Geiger Key early Friday, Dec. 16, but the agency would not disclose the nature of suspected crimes agents are investigating.

The raid took place at a home on Mars Lane in the typically quiet neighborhood on Geiger Key. Neighbors reported seeing law enforcement agents wearing tactical gear and carrying automatic weapons.

One neighbor said agents were seen coming down the canal behind the home on a small inflatable boat and heard the sound of flash bang grenades being detonated. The neighbor reported seeing several women and a man being taken from the home.

“I can confirm that the FBI is conducting court ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location. No further information is available at this time,” Miami-based FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in a written statement to the Keys Citizen.