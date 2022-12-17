Habitat hosts charity Bingo

Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will be the beneficiary for a special Boxing Day Edition of Nonprofit Bingo Night at the Green Parrot bar from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Habitat asks the community to keep the tradition of Key West generosity alive with this memorable event. The event will feature $1 Bingo cards and fun prizes, with all profits helping to create affordable housing in the Lower Keys.

Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Keys believes that everyone should have a decent, safe and affordable place to live and has built both homes that have been sold to workers and working families and rented homes as well.