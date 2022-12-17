Police address students on autism

Lt. Matt Haley recently talked to the Key West High School criminal justice class about special training for autism awareness.

Key West Police all carry sensory awareness boxes for special needs members of the community, and are specially trained to respond in ways that deescalate tension when interacting with autistic people.

Haley is active in the Autism Society of Keys (ASK), which holds monthly meetings for parents and social events for children, adults and families with members on the autism spectrum.