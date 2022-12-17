Freels honored by state Farm Bureau group

During the 101st annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, Edsel Freels of Rhea County was recognized for going above and beyond in his volunteer spirit to the Tennessee Farm Bureau with the organization’s Distinguished Service Award.

“The organization wouldn’t be over a century-old without leadership, guidance and countless hours of dedication from volunteer leaders,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry. “We need to recognize individuals who devote so much to ensure our organization succeeds and Edsel is certainly deserving of this honor.”

Freels’ love and dedication to agriculture runs deep, as the Rhea County native was raised on the farm that’s still going strong today. He attended elementary school just a couple miles down the road from his family farm and spent much of his youth attending class during the day and farming in the afternoons. 4-H and FFA were a big part of his life in school and helped solidify his love for agriculture. He graduated from Rhea County High School in 1965.

A few years after graduation, Edsel met the love of his life, the former Shirley Williams. They were married in 1971. They had two sons and now enjoy their six grandchilchildren and a great-granddaughter. The Freels family has continued building their farming operation which has included beef cattle, hay, tobacco, corn, wheat and hogs through the years. When Freels isn’t farming, he spends what little free time he has pursuing another love he’s had since he was a boy, driving and restoring antique tractors.

Freels has always been active in the community, helping to establish and serve on the Fraizer Volunteer Fire Department, the Rhea County Fair Board, the Farm Service Agency board for 32 years, River Valley Ag Credit and the Rhea County Cattlemen’s Association. The Freels’ are also active members of the New Union Baptist Church.

Farm Bureau has also been an integral part of Edsel’s life and career. His membership began with his parents, and as his farming career evolved, so has his involvement in the organization. He has served on numerous committees and was instrumental in starting the Farm to City days in the county. He’s also served on the Rhea County Farm Bureau board of directors since 1985 and currently as county president for the past 36 years.

Because of his many years of dedication and service to Farm Bureau and the entire agriculture industry, Freels received the organization’s highest honor, the distinguished service award.

“Edsel is to be commended for devoting so much of his life to the Farm Bureau mission of working to improve agriculture and rural life in Tennessee, and we congratulate him and his family on this special honor,” said Mayberry.