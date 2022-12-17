County commission approves Christmas bonuses

During a special-called Rhea County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commission approved Christmas bonuses for county employees totaling nearly $169,000.

After a workshop session on Tuesday, the county commission convened for a special-called meeting to vote on the bonuses. The measure passed unanimously, and county officials said the bonuses will be paid through the county’s TVA impact funds and the county’s hotel/motel tax revenue.

County commissioners voted to give full time county employees a $750 Christmas bonus and part-time employees a $450 Christmas bonus. Any county employee that was hired in July 2022 or after will receive a $150 Christmas bonus.

Also on Tuesday, during a county finance committee meeting, committee members voted to terminate the employment of Rhea County Finance Director Kelley Morgan, effective immediately. Committee members did not state a reason for the termination, and all but one committee member voted for the termination.

Committee members Rhea County Executive Jim Vincent; county commissioners Phillip Dunn, Leo Stephens and Nick Welch; and Rhea County Director of Schools Jesse Messimer voted to terminate Morgan’s employment, and committee member and Rhea County Commissioner Sandy Francisco passed on voting.

The Rhea County Commission will meet next in its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. in the county commission meeting room on the second floor of the Phil Swafford Building. The meeting is open to the public.