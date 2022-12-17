ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

NBC Sports

Kerr predicts where Steph, Klay, Dray will be in 20 years

Over the last decade, the Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have gone through the highest of highs and lowest of lows together. Injuries. Tears. Doubt. Six NBA Finals appearances. Four championships. While Golden State’s latest title proved that the trio has still got...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Murray's confidence on display in career game vs. Lakers

Keegan Murray's rookie NBA season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with plenty of peaks and valleys. In the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, Murray tied his career high in points, scoring 23 on 7-of-17 shooting from the field against LeBron James and Co.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tracy Morgan has amazing answer about Warriors' slow start

The Warriors' slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league. The actor and comedian joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the defending champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

What we learned as Wiseman drops career-high 30 in Dubs' loss

The Warriors, proud competitors, never raised the flag of surrender Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If they had, the Nets would have smoked it. Facing profoundly unfavorable circumstances, the Warriors concluded their six-game road trip with a wholly predictable 143-113 loss to the Nets. Playing without Stephen Curry,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Watch Bulls’ Dosunmu’s put-back, buzzer-beating game winner against Hawks

For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out. The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball with one last chance. They got it to their best clutch player, DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts

It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Wiseman's big night brightens Warriors' uncertain future

The game Wednesday night was garbage on fire, the Nets torching the Warriors from the opening tip. Beneath the trash, though, James Wiseman was making a statement sure to bring tears to eyes across the franchise. Tears of joy. In the 55th game of an NBA career defined by stops...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to give him a hug’

Tonight, the Utah Jazz roll into Cleveland and, for the first time, Donovan Mitchell will face off against the club where he spent the first five seasons of his NBA career. It’s not the big, emotional moments, those come later. Mitchell returns to Utah on Jan. 10, and he and the Cavaliers face Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves four days later (the teams played earlier this season but Mitchell was sidelined). Tonight is the first step.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

What we learned as Sabonis' double-double not enough vs. Hornets

SACRAMENTO -- In their first game back at Golden 1 Center since Dec. 4, the Kings were relieved to be back playing in front of a sold-out home crowd. But it wasn’t quite the homecoming they had hoped for. In search of their third straight win, the Kings’ efforts fell short on Monday night, losing 125-119 to the Charlotte Hornets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Brooklyn Nets put up 91 on Warriors — in first half

The Warriors’ offense isn’t close to the same without Stephen Curry, but their defense…. The Brooklyn Nets put up 91 points on the Warriors Wednesday night — in the first half. Is everyone excited about the Warriors playing on Christmas Day now?. That is the third most...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand

If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

