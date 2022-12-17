ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Cooking with Foodland: Holiday pupu ideas for easy entertaining

KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SToJw_0jljD9aH00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the busy holidays upon us, many people are going out to parties and dinner. But, what if you’re the host and need ideas for feeding the crowd? Foodland Corporate Chef Keoni Chang shows you how to make easy and delicious puffs, filled with your choice of easy dips. And, don’t forget to pick up easy off-the-shelf snacks and treats, too.

Watch the video to see how it’s all done,. Then, try this fabulous Foodland recipe:

You can use pre-made dips for all of the fillings, or try making your own from scratch. Here’s how:

https://www.foodland.com/recipe/kamaboko-dip

https://www.foodland.com/recipe/spinach-artichoke-dip

https://www.foodland.com/recipe/kim-chee-taegu-dip

Comments / 2

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fishing not allowed near Waikiki-Diamond Head in 2023

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In order to give fish a break, the area near Diamond Head will be closed to fishing starting Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. According to DLNR, the area affected includes, “nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Ice Palace Hawai‘i Reopens with New Hours and a Refreshed Interior

Just in time for the holidays, Ice Palace Hawai‘i finally reopened its doors this morning after being closed for nearly three years. The ice rink shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, along with the rest of the state, and used the time for a long-awaited interior refresh that includes a new snack bar (complete with hot cocoa, of course), new bleachers, updated party area and repainted walls, plus a new Zamboni to boot.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui

—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Local Business Aloha Kira has something for everyone

Over 90 percent of Alexander and Baldwin’s merchants in Kailua are local businesses. An eclectic collection of locally owned boutiques and eateries makes shopping and dining along Merchant’s Row make this a go to destination spot on Hekili Street. Find apparel and home furnishings, colorful art and energizing crystals along with popular food establishments. One of those stores is Aloha Kira. There is literally something for everyone at Aloha Kira. From keiki to kupuna and the staff is fans of all of the products they carry so ask them any questions when you stop by. There are Gifts for Keiki, Home, Foodies, Friends, and Pets.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy