ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPa8x_0jljCciw00

LONDON — For six years, the U.K. got used to seeing Samantha Cameron , sporting sneakers and skinny jeans (sometimes on a scooter), ferrying her kids to school or wearing sharp, colorful dresses as she posed with world leaders.

Britain has seen many prime ministers (and their spouses) come and go, yet no one has matched the easy elegance of the former first lady Cameron, who’d served as creative director of the high-end stationer Smythson before she moved into No. 10 Downing Street with her husband, former Prime Minister David Cameron , and young family.

More from WWD

Over the past five years since her husband stepped down, Cameron has been channeling that bright, youthful aesthetic into her clothing label Cefinn, which has been notching double-digit sales growth and which raised 1.2 million pounds in its latest round of funding earlier this month.

In the 12 months ended Oct. 31, sales were up 45 percent to 3.8 million pounds year-on-year while losses fell 32 percent to 166,000 pounds. The momentum has been building, with sales up 55 percent in the first two weeks of the new fiscal year, according to the company.

Cefinn declined to give details about the investors in the latest funding round, but said the money will go toward growth capital to support the sales and expansion of the range; customer acquisition marketing, and the recruitment of expertise in merchandising, production and digital.

Cameron founded Cefinn in 2017 and it remains a direct-to-consumer business with a handful of wholesale clients, including Net-a-porter , Matchesfashion and Trilogy.

Clients include the new Princess of Wales, who wore a blue Cefinn funnel neck blouse for a visit to Glasgow earlier this year (when she was Duchess of Cambridge), and Queen Consort Camilla, who donned a green printed midi dress during a trip to Cornwall.

Cefinn’s pussy bow blouses featured big in the Netflix series “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which starred Sienna Miller as the vengeful wife of a scandal-prone member of parliament.

The blouse is glamorous, but also practical. More than half of the collection — from the knitwear to the silk tops — is machine washable. The clothes are also built to travel, with most of the fabrics wrinkle-free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMLBy_0jljCciw00
Cefinn’s bestselling Daphne dress in fine corduroy.

Online sales make up 65 percent of the business, and were up 69 percent compared with the same period last year. Average order value increased by 10 percent in the past year, while the customer base has grown 49 percent.

A resilient and practically minded entrepreneur, Cameron powered through the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 by shaping her offer around the changing needs of her consumers. She continues to do so now that many of them have returned to hybrid working — and special events.

From the get-go Cameron put the accent on dresses, which she has always designed to be worn with sneakers or heels. During an interview at her west London studio she embodied the look, wearing a Cefinn midi style with Victorian flair — and tall boots with a block heel from Mango.

Cameron said that when COVID-19 came along, the dress business collapsed “but we were lucky because we had just bought in knitwear and shirting, and we had a couple of styles that did really well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QvAx_0jljCciw00
One of Cefinn’s top sellers, the Jacquetta.

Over the past two years, Cameron has worked on expanding the knitwear offer, which accounts for 22 percent of sales. True to Cameron form, it’s practical. Her sweaters are made from animal-friendly, non-mulesed merino wool. They’re also washable and don’t pill.

“Post-COVID-19, whether you’re in the office or on Zoom, they’re an alternative to a jacket. The shapes are very sculptural — one of our bestsellers has a blouson sleeve. And we do them in various necklines. You can wear them with smart denim, tailored trousers or a leather skirt,” she said.

The sleeveless ones are doing well, too.

The Janice style, which comes with a V-neck or a funnel neck, has been Cefinn’s top-selling product by units in the last two years, and Cameron believes it’s because it can be layered over a dress with statement sleeves without killing the look.

It’s also heavy enough “to keep you warm if you’re working from home during the day,” she said.

Knitwear sales have grown 83 percent over the past year.

Once lockdown eased, the dress business bounced back “overnight,” said Cameron, whose current bestseller is the Daphne, a dress made from fine corduroy that costs 290 pounds. Another popular style is the Jacquetta, a velvet maxidress with tie at the neck costing 320 pounds.

Both are part of Cefinn’s largest winter and Christmas party collection to date.

Cameron has been trying to design more sustainably, working with fabrics such as organic cotton poplin and voile, Lenzing Ecovero and recycled polyester. She’s eliminated plastic from Cefinn’s packaging while garment labels are now made from recycled yarns. She’s working on sourcing sustainable buttons and other trims.

She also keeps a close eye on inventory and said she’s happy to do smaller runs of styles. Cameron said her clothing “isn’t fast fashion or disposable,” and that she’s designing for the long term. She doesn’t like discounting, and keeps it to a minimum.

In addition to expanding the offer, Cameron plans to build the U.K. market, her largest one, and further penetrate the U.S., where Cefinn has a localized website. Sales in the U.S. grew 130 percent last year, and the region currently generates 6.4 percent of total sales.

Cefinn does not have any physical stores, although it has had pop-ups, and Cameron said she’d like to do more. The plan is to open one or two in London to enable customers to try the collection and get styling advice.

Cameron said she’s keen to continue investing, with the aim of it turning a profit in “the next couple of years.”

She said her vision for Cefinn has always been to create a full wardrobe of clothing, “and that needs time, and investment.”

It’s clear she’s enjoying the journey.

Cameron is in the office five days a week and said she’s involved with every aspect of the business, from financial to sales, creative and production. She designs all the prints and the clothing and relies on a strong studio team to bring her creations to life.

Cameron said she’s “obsessive” about fit, and her samples are a U.K. size 10 (a U.S. size 8). That’s considerably larger than the usual U.K. sample size of 4 to 8 (U.S. 0 to 4).

Cameron said she’d like to broaden out her offer even further, with clothing that ranges from a size 6 to 16, with an eye to dressing a variety of women — for the office, the Zoom screen or the photo op.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Extreme Cashmere Weather: Amsterdam-based Cult Brand Adds Warmth to London’s Chiltern Street

LONDON — The world of cashmere. Extreme Cashmere, the Amsterdam-based cult brand, has taken over Ssōne’s store on London’s Chiltern Street, neighbors with Andre Balazs’ luxury hotel and restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, fashion label Casely-Hayford, and newly opened lab-diamond brand Kimai.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Ssōne is a contemporary women’s fashion apparel and lifestyle brand. The affluent street is the place for sustainable brands with a slow ethos. Extreme Cashmere has taken full rein of Ssōne for three months until February —  turning it into a colorful world...
WWD

L Catterton Invests in BloomChic, a One-year-old Plus-size Play

L Catterton is seeing more opportunity in the plus-size market.  The investment giant, which bills itself as the world’s largest fund focused on the consumer sector, has taken a stake in BloomChic, a digital-first fashion line for women wearing sizes 10 to 30. More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023People's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in Town The size of the investment was not disclosed, but the connection is intended to position BloomChic, founded in 2021, for the next stage of its growth.  Bill Hu, founder and chief executive officer of BloomChic, said, “L Catterton has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Lonely Retail: U.K. Suffers as a Result of Rail Strikes and Cold Weather

LONDON — It’s a sad Christmas for British retail. Analytics company Springboard has revealed that the U.K.’s footfall last week was 0.9 percent lower than last year and 20.1 percent below the 2019 footfall level.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The drop was driven by a 4.6 percent decline in footfall from the week before followed by a 10.2 percent fall on the high street in general. A domino effect occurred across the country as the cold weather got harsher and a national rail strike took place. On Tuesday...
WWD

Hunter Schafer Radiates With High-shine Finish in Sculpted Rick Owens Look at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Screening and Panel

Hunter Schafer arrived at The Paramount Theatre for the “Euphoria” FYC panel in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, wearing a sculpted look. For the event, which was a screening of the fifth episode of season two of “Euphoria,” Schafer wore an umber-orange Rick Owens asymmetrical one-shoulder top with a matching Vered wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. The top and skirt had a high-shine finish. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Turkey hikes minimum wages for third time to fight inflation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday announced the third major minimum wage hike in a year to try and combat a historic jump in consumer prices ahead of crunch elections.  On Thursday the Turkish leader said the country would boost the monthly take-home pay to a minimum of 8,500 liras ($455).
Reuters

How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets

LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The dollar softened against major currencies and European stocks ticked higher on Thursday as easing U.S. inflation expectations reinforced investor confidence of a let up in price pressures.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Palm Angels to Show in Paris, Expand Womenswear, Open Stores in U.S.

MILAN — Francesco Ragazzi is all grown up — and so is his brainchild Palm Angels. The brand has been logging a yearly high double-digit growth since 2017 and has several projects in the pipeline, including a fall 2023 show in Paris during fashion week; the expansion of its womenswear category; a product elevation; store openings in New York, Paris, Seoul, and Costa Mesa, California; the launch of a unisex fragrance produced in-house at the end of 2023 or early 2024, and the development of more accessories, knitwear and outerwear.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Moncler Genius RTW Spring 2022The Best...
WWD

Where to Shop Primark in the USA

Primark is continuing its U.S. retail expansion. The latest addition to their store fleet is a new Brooklyn, New York, store. The Fulton Street store at City Point is Primark’s 16th store in the United States and is part of the retailer’s U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026.  Primark has brought two additional locations to New York this holiday season, bringing its total New York store count to five. In November and earlier December, Primark opened locations in Long Island and Queens. More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Loretta Caponi Expands Home Collection, Business in U.S.

FLORENCE — The Loretta Caponi store here is hard to miss — both because there’s nothing quite like it, with the most unique hand-embroidered linens depicting everything from hot air balloons to toy trains or faithful reproductions of Tuscan sceneries, and because it’s been a prized stop-off in the city for generations. Located a few steps away from central Via Tornabuoni in the beautiful frescoed 13th-century Palazzo Aldobrandini Di Lippo, which the Caponi family restored, the store includes an atelier and houses all of the brand’s collections, which span home, men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, loungewear and innerwear and, since 2019, a delightful...
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

The Godfather of Denim, Adriano Goldschmied, Takes a Page From History to Launch His New Brand

Nearly 50 years ago, Adriano Goldschmied, a young and relatively inexperienced denim guy, decided to launch his first premium blue jeans brand called Daily Blue. His strategy was to take his new creation, launched in 1974, and sell it in the northern Italian ski resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, known as one of the most fashionable and expensive ski stations in Italy where jet-setters and celebrities hung out. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition Goldschmied, who had a small store in town,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Breaking Through the Menswear Mold With Isaac Powell

Spring of 2020 was supposed to be Isaac Powell’s big moment. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native had been cast as Tony in the much-buzzed reimagination of “West Side Story” from director Ivo van Hove, and the show opened in late February to packed houses. Then, of course,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Inaugural Black Carpet Awards to Be Held at February’s Milan Fashion Week

MILAN — Italy’s Afro Fashion Association is launching the inaugural edition of the Black Carpet Awards at February’s Milan Fashion Week, running from Feb. 22 to 28. The association promoting diversity, equity and inclusion since 2015 and spotlighting talents of different backgrounds with an original focus on the African continent will host a gala on Feb. 22 at a still-undisclosed location, where 10 awards across five categories will be bestowed on 10 leaders of change belonging to underrepresented communities.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekTokyo James RTW Spring...
WWD

Chanel Will Head to Tokyo, Lanvin Celebrates Its Market Debut

TOKYO BOUND: Chanel said Monday it would hold a repeat show of its 2022-2023 Métiers d’Art collection on June 1 in Tokyo. The French luxury house made history on Dec. 6 as the first European luxury brand to stage a fashion show in sub-Saharan Africa by unveiling its latest specialty craft-focused lineup in Dakar, Senegal.More from WWDInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by ChanelChanel Métiers d'Art 2023 Attended by the likes of Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Whitney Peak, Nile Rodgers, Princess Caroline of Monaco and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, the 2022-2023 Chanel’s Métiers...
WWD

Liu Jo, Blumarine Owner Still Pondering Group IPO

MILAN — An IPO is still in the cards for the owner of Liu Jo and Blumarine, EIH Eccellenze Italiane, as the group, which also owns a minority stake in retailer Coin, keeps evaluating market conditions. In an interview with WWD, founder and president of the board Marco Marchi pointed to robust growth for the conglomerate, spurred by customer loyalty to the Liu Jo contemporary brand and the successful creative shift at Blumarine.More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsJohanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023No. 21 Pre-Fall 2023 Hiring Moncler SpA alum Paola Durante as general manager for Liu Jo last June suggested a...
WWD

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection

Less than 24 hours after stating that it would continue to sell a collaborative collection with Justin Bieber — despite the musician publicly criticizing those designs and saying he did not approve them — H&M has reversed course and has stopped selling the pieces. On Monday, Bieber posted to Instagram Stories that he hadn’t approved any of the H&M collection, posting “All without my permission and approval [SMH] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”More from WWDHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-InfluencersGoing Beyond Sociability, Retailers Get Serious About Business With InstagramSocial Studies: Weddings, Vacations, Drake...
WWD

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Project, Off-calendar Shows in Paris

GHOSTED: Less than 24 hours after stating that it would continue to sell a collaborative collection with Justin Bieber — despite the musician publicly criticizing those designs and saying he did not approve them — H&M has reversed course and has stopped selling the pieces. On Monday, Bieber posted to Instagram Stories that he hadn’t approved any of the H&M collection, posting “All without my permission and approval [SMH] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly He later posted to his 270 million Instagram...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Debuts Her Soulcare Brand’s Wrinkle-defying ‘Truly Becoming’ Serum Designed for Fast Improvements

Alicia Keys‘ skin care brand Keys Soulcare has revealed its latest production, Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum. Keys Soulcare was created in collaboration with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder. The new serum claims it helps to plump, hydrate and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles with a poly-peptide complex and marine bamboo. According to the brand, 97 percent of subjects that tested the serum experienced an instant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while 98 percent saw an increase in skin hydration immediately and 100 percent experienced an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in...
WWD

No. 2: The American Luxury Powerhouse

Luxury rediscovered the New World during the pandemic — and it paid off handsomely in 2022.  High-end American consumers fueled luxury’s continuing boom this year, whether by powering through the economic malaise and inflation to spend big at home or taking advantage of the strong dollar on shopping sprees through Europe. More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing The U.S. has long been a key market for designer brands, but it took on a new, higher profile this year as...
WWD

Lacoste Fragrance License Changes Hands From Coty to Interparfums

The Lacoste fragrance license is in new hands. Just a few hours after Coty announced it had sold it back to Lacoste by mutual agreement for an undisclosed sum, Lacoste said it had signed a 15-year worldwide licensing agreement with Interparfums SA. More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 Event Lacoste president Thierry Guibert said, “We are very appreciative of Coty’s support throughout our partnership. With Coty, Lacoste has taken an important step in the development of its fragrance lines. It is now time for the...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy