HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program welcomed several new members of its family during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. Fresh off a 9-4 season and victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that ended the year with a five-game winning streak, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the additions of the eight players announced fills several needs due to graduation losses while building a baseline for the rest of the class as well.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO