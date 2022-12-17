LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Central Fire Station in Meridian Township will be paid off three years early. In 2012, voters approved a 15-year levy to finance the construction of a new Central Fire Station, which was expected to be paid off in 2028. City officials announced Wednesday that due to higher-than-expected revenue, they will be able to pay off the debt in 2025, which would save taxpayers more than $822,000 in principal and interest costs.

LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO