FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
WILX-TV
Meridian Township to pay off Central Fire Station 3 years early
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Central Fire Station in Meridian Township will be paid off three years early. In 2012, voters approved a 15-year levy to finance the construction of a new Central Fire Station, which was expected to be paid off in 2028. City officials announced Wednesday that due to higher-than-expected revenue, they will be able to pay off the debt in 2025, which would save taxpayers more than $822,000 in principal and interest costs.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration. Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
WILX-TV
MSU Signs 26 on first day of recruit signing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the signing of 14 high school recruits on Wednesday and 12 more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day early signing period. Tucker says he may sign more players before spring practice. There is another signing period in February. Despite a 5-7 record this past season, Tucker says he has no plans to change any of his assistant coaches.
WILX-TV
Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in. We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness. At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers...
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia’s Troy Wertman signs with Central Michigan
PEWAMO, Mich. (WILX) - After a highly decorated varsity football career that produced over 3,500 total yards and 53 touchdowns, among many other accolades, Pewamo-Westphalia do-it-all senior Troy Wertman signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division 1 football at Central Michigan. Wertman becomes just the second Pirate...
WILX-TV
MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sign football recruits to begin a three day period on Wednesday and the group will include linebacker Aaron Alexander, formerly of Belleville High School who played three games last season at Massachusetts. MSU coach Mel Tucker is expected to sign 13 high schoolers and at least seven transfers. He lost eight high schoolers who decommitted during the past year. The next signing period comes up in February.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Change General Managers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Monday a change in general managers effective immediately. Tyler Parsons is departing for a similar post with the Triple A Durham Bulls. His assistant, Zac Clark, is moved up to replace him in Lansing. Clark and Parsons are both Dansville natives and both attended Central Michigan University.
WILX-TV
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township. Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
WILX-TV
Tyler Parsons departs Lansing Lugnuts, promoting Zac Clark to General Manager
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons will depart Mid-Michigan, leaving assistant General Manager Zac Clark next in line. The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Monday that Parsons will be leaving to become the General Manager of the Triple-A Durham Bulls in North Carolina. Clark, who has been the Assistant General Manager for the Nuts, will move up to the general manager position.
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day. Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up...
WILX-TV
Michigan road crews prepare for Christmas week storm
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - State road crews are preparing for the end of the week snow storm to help you get to your holiday destination safely. Piles of salt, filling the gas tanks of these plows and making sure everything is in working order - some of the final checks to make sure the trucks are ready to roll when the snow falls.
WILX-TV
Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Sheriff’s identified the man who died in a crash on M-21 Friday. Background: One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp. Police said 39-year-old Michael Hanley of Elsie was driving eastbound on M-21 when he collided with a semi-truck and...
WILX-TV
WB I-96 near Lansing Road reopens following crash
UPDATE: Lanes are back open according to MDOT. WINDSOR CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of I-96 in Eaton County was reopened following a crash on Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the westbound lanes of I-96 after Lansing Road off Exit 98 was closed due to a crash.
Lansing police need help in attempted robbery, stolen car cases
If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
WILX-TV
Recruit Signing Day Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Division one college football recruits begin a three day signing period on Wednesday. Afterward, the next signing date is in February. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hosts a 2pm news conference Wednesday to detail his incoming players, both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The Spartans are not playing a bowl for this year after recording a 5-7 record in the regular season, Tucker’s third with the Spartans.
