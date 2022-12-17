Read full article on original website
Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
Cold weather tips for pets and homeowners
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As a cold snap soon moves into the country, many states will stay below freezing. During this time, you must think about your home, yourself, and your furry friends. When temperatures outside drop below thirty-two degrees Fahrenheit, there is a possibility that the piping inside...
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Garfield County holiday closures
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Closures will take place in businesses throughout Garfield County in the next few weeks to allow staff and officials time to celebrate the holidays and be with their loved ones. All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday and...
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
State Fire Agency urges fire safety during extreme weather conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - When winter storms hit, it’s common for households to use space heaters as well as light candles and fires to provide alternative sources of light and heat. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) urges those that live, work and play in...
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days for home fires
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires. “December is a leading month for home fires, in large part because many of the activities we engage in during the...
KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS
Wyoming's population is small, and its Jewish population even smaller. Here's how their close-knit communities celebrate the holidays. A recent sampling of lab-grown meatballs said they were "savory and full of flavor, albeit a bit smaller than your average meatball." Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season. Updated: 13...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
Athlete of the Week: Blake Griffin
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One of the most productive rushers in all of Colorado this last football season, was running the ball for the Montrose High Red Hawks. Montrose High Junior Running Back Blake Griffin pounded the rock for Montrose all season long and wound up second in the entire state for total rushing yards according to MaxPreps.com.
Fruita 8/9 going from lockdown to shelter in place
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fruita 8/9 School went into a lockdown today following reports involving a weapon. The lockdown soon de-escalated to a shelter-in-place. School officials say they will release information shortly. KREX reporters on the scene say, several parents showed up at the school when they were notified of a lockdown. Many are still waiting for the school to release students. Security protocols are in place and there is no active threat at the moment.
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
GJPD arrests driver in November hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department made an arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, in relation to a hit and run that occurred in November. At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, a report was made of a hit and run near Linden Ave. and Highway 50. Officers gained information that a light-colored sedan struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.
University student sharing her story through music
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado Mesa University student is sharing her journey through music; a path that many thought would be unlikely. Izzy Burns grew up in Moscow, Idaho. As a newborn, she aspirated from pneumonia and ended up getting a tracheostomy. Throughout her childhood, she had multiple surgeries to clear out the scar tissue in her throat to give her the best chance of breathing freely.
