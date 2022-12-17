Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83. It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team.
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the...
Iowa and Iowa St. basketball schedule changes
'I never want to go back': Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status. "I don't see any future for my kids. I don't feel—I feel that they are not safe anymore. Because of my family background, that we are working for the U.S. Army for almost 15 years," said Akbari.
2023 Hawkeye recruiting class includes 23 players
Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer. The University of Iowa has wrapped up its investigation of cancer cases at Hudson schools.
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Phil Decker, 45, of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. He had to undergo chemotherapy for his colon cancer, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from...
Snow, wind causing rough travel conditions as blizzard conditions develop
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds are picking up. The Iowa DOT is reporting at least one crash blocking the eastbound lanes of I-80 just west of West Branch. “Blowing and...
Salvation Army’s Cedar Rapids location to open as warming center Thursday amid dangerous cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army plans to open as a warming center on Thursday as a winter storm brings blizzard conditions to eastern Iowa. The Salvation Army made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying its location at 1000 C Avenue Northwest will serve as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. Ukrainian president to visit U.S. as White House preps to announce latest aid package.
DNR confident contaminated water didn’t enter Iowa River, according to email
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is confident contaminated stormwater from an explosion at C6-Zero’s Marengo plant didn’t get into the Iowa River, according to an email shared with TV9. According to the DNR, the Iowa River is a significant drinking water source...
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
Working Iowa: Award-winning digital marketing agency in Cedar Rapids looking to hire
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking to recruit more officers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Iowa's Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need. The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.
Monticello Middle School cancels classes Monday due to freon leak
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes have been canceled on Monday for Monticello Middle School, grades 5-8, due to a refrigerant leak in the heating and cooling system. The Superintendent for the Monticello Community School District confirmed the closure. Shannon and Carpenter Elementary Schools and the High School will have classes...
‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status
That's a significant increase over the last 20 years - so much so - that the CDC created new, expanded BMI, or Body Mass Index charts, to track levels of obesity among kids. Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer.
Shed considered total loss after fire in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:30 pm, emergency crews responded to 25300 block of Old Highway Rd in Farley for a structure fire. Responders found a large machine shed fully engulfed upon arrival. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together Tuesday for a public menorah lighting. The group Chabad of Northeast Iowa is hosting the event. It will include the lighting of three candles for the third night of Hanukkah. The lightning is happening outside in...
