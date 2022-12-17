Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees
By Kevin White The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83. It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team.
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the...
Week 3 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman The Battle of Waterloo is one of the toughest dual tournaments in the state year in and year out. Teams from all parts of Iowa gather in Waterloo at the Young Arena. A new team took home top honors, as Osage was crowned champions of the dual meet for ...
Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather
Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Eastern Illinois Panthers in what was expected to be a walkover opponent for Iowa. However, things did *not* go to plan for Iowa, and they suffered what’s undoubtedly one of the biggest college basketball upsets in recent memory. Iowa blew an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-83 to an Eastern Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Iowa and Iowa St. basketball schedule changes
‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status. “I don’t see any future for my kids. I don’t feel—I feel that they are not safe anymore. Because of my family background, that we are working for the U.S. Army for almost 15 years,” said Akbari.
2023 Hawkeye recruiting class includes 23 players
Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer. The University of Iowa has wrapped up its investigation of cancer cases at Hudson schools. Some choose blizzard over homeless shelter. Updated: 8 hours ago. "I wouldn't want to go there and have all my stuff...
Xavier joins other Catholic Schools in favor of IHSAA football proposal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Xavier High School joined many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, in voting in favor of an Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) proposal that would change how football games are scheduled. The proposal would take into account socio-economic factors....
Former UNI Football Player, Wife Donate $1 Million to UNI-Dome Renovation
A member of the powerhouse early-1990s Panther football team has pledged a seven-figure gift to renew the UNI-Dome for the next generation. While at the University of Northern Iowa, Brad Baumler '93 played an integral role in the Panther linebacker corps, including the 1992 squad that finished with a 12-2 record. Graduating with a degree in industrial technology, Brad, along with his wife Mary Lynn, have invested $1 million to show their support for Panther student-athletes.
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
Iowa Signee Profile: QB Marco Lainez
Signing Day is exciting for everyone. Fans get to know their future Hawkeyes, prospects see dreams to reality and coaches get to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the guys they spend years recruiting are officially in the program. As HawkeyeInsider does every year, we'll be giving fans an overview of what each prospect brings to the table and a bit of background information. Let's dive into it.
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Live Updates: Class of 2023 National Signing Day at Iowa
One of the most exciting days of the college football calendar is here! On Wednesday, student-athletes all across the country will see their dreams come true when they officially sign their letter of intent to play college football. Stay tuned to this article for live updates on Iowa commits. Iowa...
Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Phil Decker, 45, of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. He had to undergo chemotherapy for his colon cancer, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from...
