Portland, MI

WILX-TV

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Troy Wertman signs with Central Michigan

PEWAMO, Mich. (WILX) - After a highly decorated varsity football career that produced over 3,500 total yards and 53 touchdowns, among many other accolades, Pewamo-Westphalia do-it-all senior Troy Wertman signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division 1 football at Central Michigan. Wertman becomes just the second Pirate...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sign football recruits to begin a three day period on Wednesday and the group will include linebacker Aaron Alexander, formerly of Belleville High School who played three games last season at Massachusetts. MSU coach Mel Tucker is expected to sign 13 high schoolers and at least seven transfers. He lost eight high schoolers who decommitted during the past year. The next signing period comes up in February.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Signs 26 on first day of recruit signing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the signing of 14 high school recruits on Wednesday and 12 more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day early signing period. Tucker says he may sign more players before spring practice. There is another signing period in February. Despite a 5-7 record this past season, Tucker says he has no plans to change any of his assistant coaches.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tyler Parsons departs Lansing Lugnuts, promoting Zac Clark to General Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons will depart Mid-Michigan, leaving assistant General Manager Zac Clark next in line. The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Monday that Parsons will be leaving to become the General Manager of the Triple-A Durham Bulls in North Carolina. Clark, who has been the Assistant General Manager for the Nuts, will move up to the general manager position.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant

One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lugnuts Change General Managers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Monday a change in general managers effective immediately. Tyler Parsons is departing for a similar post with the Triple A Durham Bulls. His assistant, Zac Clark, is moved up to replace him in Lansing. Clark and Parsons are both Dansville natives and both attended Central Michigan University.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
LANSING, MI

