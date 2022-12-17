Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia’s Troy Wertman signs with Central Michigan
PEWAMO, Mich. (WILX) - After a highly decorated varsity football career that produced over 3,500 total yards and 53 touchdowns, among many other accolades, Pewamo-Westphalia do-it-all senior Troy Wertman signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division 1 football at Central Michigan. Wertman becomes just the second Pirate...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.
Michigan State lands massive defensive tackle out of transfer portal
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue to place a heavy emphasis on adding talent from the transfer portal, and the Spartans stuck again on Wednesday when former Liberty defensive tackle Dre Butler committed to MSU. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder will provide Michigan State with size, depth and experience and a...
Ralph Munger hired as Newaygo HS varsity football coach
The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is now going to be the head coach of a new football team.
CMU brings Toilet Paper Toss, Dan Majerle back for Western Michigan game
The forecast for Mount Pleasant Saturday, Jan. 28 calls for plenty of the white stuff. At least inside McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan University will celebrate the return of former NBA and CMU star Dan Majerle with another return of a Chippewas tradition – the Toilet Paper Toss. The CMU...
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
WILX-TV
MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sign football recruits to begin a three day period on Wednesday and the group will include linebacker Aaron Alexander, formerly of Belleville High School who played three games last season at Massachusetts. MSU coach Mel Tucker is expected to sign 13 high schoolers and at least seven transfers. He lost eight high schoolers who decommitted during the past year. The next signing period comes up in February.
WILX-TV
MSU Signs 26 on first day of recruit signing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the signing of 14 high school recruits on Wednesday and 12 more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day early signing period. Tucker says he may sign more players before spring practice. There is another signing period in February. Despite a 5-7 record this past season, Tucker says he has no plans to change any of his assistant coaches.
A popular Jackson golf course is getting another add-on
It’s a long, cold winter here in mid-Michigan, but inside Jackson’s Ella Sharp Park Clubhouse, golf season lasts all year long, and the simulator is so popular, they’re doubling down.
WILX-TV
Tyler Parsons departs Lansing Lugnuts, promoting Zac Clark to General Manager
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons will depart Mid-Michigan, leaving assistant General Manager Zac Clark next in line. The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Monday that Parsons will be leaving to become the General Manager of the Triple-A Durham Bulls in North Carolina. Clark, who has been the Assistant General Manager for the Nuts, will move up to the general manager position.
Jenison Public Schools discuss basketball incident with district students
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Jenison Public Schools is taking action after a video went viral online of a basketball game against Jenison and Wyoming High School Friday night. In an email that was sent out to parents, the school district said that they had conversations with all of their grade levels.
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant
One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
WILX-TV
Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in. We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness. At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells you exactly when to have your traveling done. There are some relatively small changes in the model data this morning and early afternoon. The changes aren’t big enough to make any significant changes to the forecast.
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Change General Managers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Monday a change in general managers effective immediately. Tyler Parsons is departing for a similar post with the Triple A Durham Bulls. His assistant, Zac Clark, is moved up to replace him in Lansing. Clark and Parsons are both Dansville natives and both attended Central Michigan University.
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
Comments / 0