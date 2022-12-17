Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Jeri Fields: Being aware of scams
Social Security imposter scams are widespread across the United States. Scammers use targeted, sophisticated tactics to deceive you into providing sensitive information or money. Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General has received reports of scammers creating fake versions of the identification badges most federal employees use to gain access...
Ironton Tribune
Choose Ohio First scholarships will bolster state’s STEM workforce
COLUMBUS – New scholarships funded through the Choose Ohio First program will boost Ohio’s efforts to strengthen the state’s workforce in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The scholarship will support an estimated 3,400 students pursuing STEM degrees and certificates. The scholarship was announced...
