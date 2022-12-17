Read full article on original website
Mosinee’s Stoffel commits to South Dakota State
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee stand-out Davin Stoffel committed to continuing his football career at South Dakota State Wednesday. The receiver and linebacker signed his letter of intent Wednesday at Mosinee High School. “It’s always been a dream to play division one football, give myself an opportunity to keep playing...
Hello, My Name Is: Grant Chandonais
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Grant Chandonais is a three sport athlete that shines on the gridiron, the greens, and the court. For basketball, he developed his love for the game at just four years old. “Right as I’ve been able to stand, I’ve been able to just dribble the...
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Austin is a Marine and a former student at Horace Mann Middle School. After 10 months of being away in California, he returned for the holidays to surprise his brother Nicholas on Wednesday while he was in class at Horace Mann. As Austin stepped into a...
Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect Dec. 21 at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2 which includes US Hwy 10 near Stevens Point along with a number of state and federal highways north of US Hwy 10.
Mid-State awards Bill Babcock Memorial Scholarship to phlebotomist student
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Patricia Hetzel, a student at Mid-State Technical College, is the recipient of the 2022-2023 Bill Babcock Memorial Scholarship. Hetzel is a wife and mother of two daughters. She was a stay-at-home mom while her husband was in the Air Force. Hetzel says she wanted to go back to school after her daughters finished high school. “Now I am in school to become a phlebotomist, and learning is not the same as when I was younger,” says Hetzel.
Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Friday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Oneida County will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. All lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and should not be used until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. The Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department reminds riders to stay on marked trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and could result in the closure or loss of trails and citations and fines for those who participate.
Extreme cold leads Portage County warming shelters to open to the public
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Dangerously low temperatures are forecasted for much of the state over the coming days. While residents of Portage County are encouraged to stay out of the sub-zero weather, if homes are without heat there are several warming sites established throughout Portage County. To check the...
Standing Rocks Park to open for season Dec. 27
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Parks will be opening Standing Rocks Park for winter downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, and mountain biking starting Dec. 27. They have been grooming the ski trails at Standing Rocks and say the trails are in good early-season condition but are still soft so rock skis are recommended.
Winter outdoor adventure classes offered throughout the Northwoods this year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College is ready to launch its Winter 2023 Outdoor Adventure program with more than two dozen classes for a growing number of people to pursue a wide variety of outdoor activities. “Interest in outdoor classes continues to remain strong and we’re looking forward to having...
Stevens Point Schools launch ‘Money For Meals’ donation program
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Stevens Point Area Public School District has launched a donation program to raise money for unpaid meal balances for students and families. A spokeswoman for the school district said the families who qualify for free and reduced lunch is up 38%. The unpaid meal balance is up to $13,000.
First Alert Weather Days: Massive winter storm arrives Wednesday evening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days remain in effect through Friday as a massive winter storm impacts several states across the Midwest. A Winter Storm Warning in effect statewide. Winter storm impacts through the holiday week, but the worst of it arrives Thursday night through Friday. If you have travel plans Thursday and Friday, watch the forecast closely and consider having backup travel plans.
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Points man is facing attempted homicide charges after he’s accused of stabbing a woman and her child. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond. Bravo De Leon appeared in court Wednesday for a...
Merrill Fire Department announces retirement of battalion chief
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - After 32 years of dedicated service to the Merrill Fire Department and the community, Battalion Chief Tadd Wegener is officially retiring on Dec. 28. A ceremony dedicated to celebrating and honoring Wegener’s service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Merrill Fire Department located at 110 Pier Street.
Snowmobile trails in need of extra work this year
HAMBURG, Wis. (WSAW) - This time of year snowmobilers are ready to get out on the trails, and that starts with making sure they’re ready for grooming. It’s something that’s taking more work than usual this year. Mike Henrichs is president of the Hamburg Rainbow Riders. He...
Stevens Point veteran making creative art thanks to winter weather
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One retired veteran is making use of his free time sculpting snow art. Each year Stevens Point’s Jef Schobert makes snow art for all to enjoy. More than 6,000 facebook fans look forward to seeing his snow art each year. Schobert said it’s gotten bigger than he ever imagined it would be. For 40-plus years he’s been carving Christmas cheer. Schobert’s passion began when he was 11 years old and has only grown.
Gov. Evers appoints Kelly Hays as Langlade County District Attorney
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kelly Hays to serve as Langlade County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert’s resignation. Hays will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Kelly Hays has demonstrated a...
Stevens Point art gallery to host new exhibit
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A small group of artists hopes to brighten up the wintry cold of January and February by staging a new exhibit called Whimsy and Wonder, set to begin on Jan. 8 at Gallery Q in Stevens Point. On Jan.13, the Gallery Q Artists Cooperative will...
Trial to begin in January for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A trial is scheduled to begin next month for the 39-year-old Antigo man charged with his mother’s death. Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.
Granton district administrator cleared following Title IX investigation, student speaks out
GRANTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX investigation which determined he had not sexually harassed a student, as alleged. Samantha Martin was finishing up her senior year at Granton when she started experiencing strange interactions with James Kuchta. “There were...
Small animal vaccine and microchip clinic to be held Dec. 21
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Veterinary Service will host a small animal vaccine and microchip clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4-6 p.m. It will be held at Marathon Feed located at 137040 Feed Lane in Marathon. There is a $10 per customer, not per pet, facility fee. The clinic is a drive-thru. Attendees need to bring all vaccine records. All pets must be leashed at all times. Cats should be in carriers.
