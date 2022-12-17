RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Oneida County will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. All lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and should not be used until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. The Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department reminds riders to stay on marked trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and could result in the closure or loss of trails and citations and fines for those who participate.

ONEIDA COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO