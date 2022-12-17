ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

KCRG.com

Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83. It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team.
CHARLESTON, IL
KCRG.com

2023 Hawkeye recruiting class includes 23 players

Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer. The University of Iowa has wrapped up its investigation of cancer cases at Hudson schools. Some choose blizzard over homeless shelter. Updated: 8 hours ago. "I wouldn't want to go there and have all my stuff...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa and Iowa St. basketball schedule changes

‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status. “I don’t see any future for my kids. I don’t feel—I feel that they are not safe anymore. Because of my family background, that we are working for the U.S. Army for almost 15 years,” said Akbari.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Xavier joins other Catholic Schools in favor of IHSAA football proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Xavier High School joined many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, in voting in favor of an Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) proposal that would change how football games are scheduled. The proposal would take into account socio-economic factors....
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Former Iowa verbal commit Kadyn Proctor flips, commits to Alabama

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the best high school recruits to ever come out of Iowa is heading to the University of Alabama. The Southeast Polk senior announced Tuesday he’d play football in Tuscaloosa. On June 30th, Proctor made a verbal commitment on Twitter to Iowa, but...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KCRG.com

Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello Middle School cancels classes Monday due to freon leak

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes have been canceled on Monday for Monticello Middle School, grades 5-8, due to a refrigerant leak in the heating and cooling system. The Superintendent for the Monticello Community School District confirmed the closure. Shannon and Carpenter Elementary Schools and the High School will have classes...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Shed considered total loss after fire in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:30 pm, emergency crews responded to 25300 block of Old Highway Rd in Farley for a structure fire. Responders found a large machine shed fully engulfed upon arrival. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need. The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.
IOWA CITY, IA

