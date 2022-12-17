City to demolish 10 dilapidated houses for nearly $81.6K

The City Council on Monday voted to approve a bid of $81,598 by a demolition company to knock down 10 dilapidated houses.

However, discussion prior to the council’s action focused on the owner of one house on the demolition list, at 319 Marigold St., having told the municipal administration he wanted to provide a cash bond and a renovation schedule so he could keep that structure in place.

Councilman Lige Daughtridge made a motion, with a second from Councilman Jabaris “JKelly” Walker, to approve the municipality paying $66,218 to J and L Land Solutions of Sanford with the total amount in the motion specified on documents as part of Monday’s council agenda.

Interim City Manager Peter Varney told the council before they voted he had met the previous week with Brian Burnett, who owns the structure at 319 Marigold St., and with Burnett’s attorney.

Burnett is a tailor in Raleigh who also invests in real estate and 319 Marigold is at the southeastern edge of downtown across from the R.M. Wilson affordable apartments for seniors.

During the Nov. 14 City Council regular meeting, Burnett asked for the municipality to take the house at 319 Marigold off the list of properties for demolition because changes are being made and the property is being worked on.

Varney said during Monday’s meeting that the discussion with Burnett and Burnett’s attorney was about an agreement in which the house at 319 Marigold would be removed from the demolition list on the condition Burnett would provide the cash bond and the renovation schedule.

Documents as part of Monday’s council regular meeting agenda said the proposed cash bond would be in the amount of $16,500 and would cover the costs of removing asbestos and demolition in the event Burnett did not receive a certificate of occupancy by a specified date.

Varney said during the meeting he has neither seen the cash bond nor the renovation schedule. He said Burnett did apply for the issuance of a building permit at 319 Marigold.

Varney told the council members if they were to approve the bid by J and L, with the house at 319 Marigold to be on the list, then the total amount of the cost of the work would be $81,598 instead of $66,218.

Mayor Sandy Roberson, who chairs council regular meetings, asked City Attorney Jep Rose whether the motion to award the bid needed to be amended and Rose said yes.

Roberson asked Daughtridge whether he would be willing to amend his motion to reflect the municipality would spend $81,598 in the event Burnett does not provide the cash bond.

Daughtridge said yes and Walker continued to second.

During the discussion of the item by council members, Councilman Tom Harris wanted to know from Varney what kind of timeframe the municipality is putting into place with Burnett in getting the cash bond and renovation schedule to City Hall.

Varney said the agreement with Burnett was that the municipality would have both prior to Monday’s council regular meeting.

“Do you have it?” Councilman Reuben Blackwell asked Varney.

“I don’t have it,” Varney said.

Chuckles could be heard after Varney asked, “Does somebody have it?”

“I don’t have it,” Varney said.

Varney made clear that, consequently, he does not know whether he has a whole lot of choices other than to recommend that action be taken at 319 Marigold.

Additionally, Varney said Burnett asked for holding off for 60 days on demolishing a house he owns at nearby 427 Arlington St. so he can first remove items of value.

Varney said he and his team have arranged with J and L not to demolish the structure at 427 Arlington before Jan. 31, 2023, to accommodate that request by Burnett.

Councilman Richard Joyner asked Varney whether there is a way he could meet again with Burnett and find out if there is anything the municipality can do and if the municipality could get any other clarity.

Varney said, “I could meet with him again. If he’s willing to meet, I’d be happy to meet with him.”

Blackwell said, “I just would like deadlines. I would like deadlines that are clear. I want to support anyone who is helping us to revitalize our communities, but we need deadlines.”

Councilman Andre Knight asked Varney whether Burnett had provided a list of repairs having been made at 319 Marigold and whether work Burnett said had been done during the Nov. 14 City Council regular meeting had in fact been done.

Varney said Burnett presented him and his team with photographs indicating that the front of the house at 319 Marigold had been painted and that Burnett had done some electrical work inside the structure.

Varney also said that at the same time the photos showed a pretty extensive amount of work that needs to be done to get the structure back into reusable condition.

Under further questioning from Knight, Varney said a municipal code enforcement inspector went to the property and took pictures of what was inside the structure, with the inspector’s photos matching the photos Burnett had shown.

Knight and the rest of the council voted for J and L to demolish all 10 houses on the list at the $81,598 cost.

Varney told the Telegram via email on Tuesday that he had not heard anything further from Burnett or Burnett’s attorney but that the municipality would hold off having J and L demolish the structure at 427 Arlington until Jan. 31, 2023.

Documents as part of Monday’s council agenda said that the proposed start date for J and L to do the demolition work at all 10 locations may be Dec. 28 and that the proposed completion date would be Feb. 28, 2023.

The cost to demolish the house at 319 Marigold is $15,380 and the cost to demolish the house at 427 Arlington is $8,450.

In addition to the two houses owned by Burnett, the following houses at the following locations in the names of the following persons or entities will be demolished for the following costs:

327 S. Discovery St., Violet Center for Life Development, $20,668.4017 Gloucester Road, Sandra Isabel Moreno Orellano, $10,868.419 N.E. Main St., Marvin Rountree Jr., $5,624.721 Gay St., City of Rocky Mount, $5,200.835 W. Thomas St., Pittman Pierce Properties, $4,960.516 Coleman Ave., Eleigh Lee Jenkins, $4,000.413 N. Pine St., Daisy W. McNeill, $3,224.415 N. Pine St., Lillie P. Wright Heirs $3,224.