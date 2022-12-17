Animals for adoption

Animal Services

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Diamond, a small, adult female terrier mix.

The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.

Humane Society

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Oracle, a large, young female shepherd mix.

Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.

Pitt Friends

Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Ada, a medium-size, adult female terrier mix.

Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.

Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.

Saving Graces 4 Felines

The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Will Ferrell, a large, adult male brown tabby and white cat.

SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered. Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.

Cats: male, gray and white; male, white and black; male, white tabby; female, Maine Coon mix; female, black and white; female, buff tabby; female, orange tabby; male, mitted brown tabby.

Kittens: male, brown tabby; female, gray and white tabby; female, gray tabby; female, tabby with white mitts; male, brown tabby; female, gray tabby; female, dilute tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, black; female, tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, tortoiseshell; male, silver tabby; male, smoke gray; male, black; male, gray and white; male, silver tabby; male, white tabby; male, black and white; female, smoke gray; female, black; female, black; female, silver tabby; female blue-point Siamese; male, blue-point Siamese; male, smoke gray.