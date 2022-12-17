PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground. The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO