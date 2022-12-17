Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Remembering BB King, the ‘King of Mountain Basketball’
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - BB King’s impact on mountain basketball will be felt for years to come by those who were touched by him. Most basketball coaches and players in the 14th Region know the story of BB King and how a kid from Hindman had a hand in ten regional titles.
wymt.com
Timing of winter deep freeze brings stress to some, relief to others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season is a time of reunions. With bad weather approaching, Wednesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was literally the calm before the storm. “I can promise you I’m going to cry,” Crystal Howard of Whitesburg, Kentucky said as she watched the arrivals board,...
wymt.com
Northern Ky. city donates toys to kids impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Dry Ridge gave back to one of its fellow Kentucky cities. The city donated a truckload of toys to kids staying in travel trailers at Perry County Park following July’s flooding. Hazard mayor, Happy Mobelini said the city of Dry Ridge mayor,...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Olivia Madison Little
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Madison Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School where she has a 3.97 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year, she was also chosen to be a Link Crew leader the first year the program was established at Floyd Central.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia gave back to kids impacted by July’s flooding. On Saturday, the group collected 278 gifts for kids to open on Christmas. “The flood has taken so much away from them, but hopefully this will help put smiles on all those little faces,” a Facebook post said.
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
wymt.com
EKY fire department receives major donation from Central KY county
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last several years, the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County has been down on its luck with old and inoperable equipment. “Everything we have is outdated, its wore out, our trucks are just wore out; abused, neglected and not maintained the way they should,” said the department’s Fire Chief Robert Amis.
wymt.com
Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
wymt.com
Shelter from the storm: Floyd County shelter preparing for winter
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The threat of a wintry weekend is even more worrisome for folks across the region who have no place to call home. So, Floyd County’s homeless shelter- Maddiwar House of Hope- is hoping to help our unhoused neighbors find a little warmth. “They don’t want...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County looking for missing man
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing man. Deputies tell WYMT Kenneth Baldwin, 72, was last seen off East Laurel Road about 10 miles east from London at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is 6 feet tall, 260 pounds and...
wymt.com
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
wymt.com
Warming Shelters opening in Breathitt County ahead of brutal winter weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Warming shelters are opening in Breathitt County ahead of the expected blast of winter coming to the bluegrass. Many people there lost everything in the summer flooding, and shelters like these are a lifeline. The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department’s Multipurpose building looks more like Santa’s...
wymt.com
Floyd County businesses find common ground at The Common Room
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground. The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.
wymt.com
City of Hazard takes precautions before the cold to avoid water outages
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As artic cold temperatures cover the country, a common concern is water lines breaking and people losing water. Hazard City Manager, Tony Eversole said they are taking extra precautions to make sure people do not lose their water service. “What we try to do is keep...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - December 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the Top 5 Plays of Week 3 of the high school basketball season sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - Hazard’s Max Johnson back-to-back layups. No. 4 - Letcher Central’s Peyton Dixon put-back jumper. No. 3 -...
wymt.com
Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
wymt.com
Legendary head coach BB King dies
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball community is mourning one of the most successful coaches in the area. BB King, known for his years spent coaching at his alma mater Knott Central, has died. During his time as a player, he was a member of two 14th Region championship...
wymt.com
Lexington-based organization gives back to children of Buckhorn
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, dozens of kids in the Buckhorn area went home with warm clothes and toys thanks to one Lexington-based organization. Direct2Kids is an organization dedicated to providing children across the state with essential clothing items like warm coats, hats and gloves along with toys to make their Christmas a little brighter.
wymt.com
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home. Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.
Comments / 0