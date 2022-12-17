ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Nonprofit groups sought to distribute free food boxes

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Nonprofit hunger fighter Ripe for Revival is asking other nonprofit agencies in the area to help distribute 2,500 food boxes to less fortunate families this holiday season.

Rocky Mount Mills is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Ripe for Revival when the food boxes will be distributed.

“We’re seeking community partners that work with families experiencing food insecurity to help distribute free boxes of local produce and proteins. Ripe for Revival will serve over 2,500 families through other nonprofits, businesses and faith-based groups,” said Anne Parker Chambless, Ripe Revival’s community project coordinator.

She added that Ripe for Revival already has sourced the food for the holiday boxes but is asking for help in getting the food to those who need it in central and eastern North Carolina. Each box will contain sweet potatoes, cabbage, butternut squash, onions, collards, eggs and a variety of proteins.

Interested nonprofit groups should contact Kara Cox at kara@riperevival.com to learn how to receive food boxes at the Tuesday event, Chambless said.

“Please include the organization’s contact person, contact information and the number of food boxes requested,” she said. “Community partners will need to arrange pick-up by organization. Volunteers will be on hand to help load boxes.”

This is not an event for the public to come get food, stated an advisory from Ripe for Revival. The food will be distributed to families by the other nonprofit groups.

Ripe for Revival also is accepting donations to aid in its fight against hunger in the area.

“Donations are welcome. A $10 donation can help a family facing food insecurity this holiday season,” Chambless said. “Donations also can be made online at donorbox.org/ripe-for-revival.”

The food distribution event also will feature the Ripe Revival Mobile Market, a converted bus stocked with local fruits, vegetables and proteins. The Mobile Market operates at pay-what-you-can prices.

“The ‘pay-what-you-can’ model provides access to local and healthy food regardless of budget,” a company spokeswoman said. “The Mobile Market posts ‘suggested’ prices on all items on the bus. Once the shopper has gathered the food they want, they will ring up at the register and receive a ‘suggested price.’ If the shopper can afford to pay the full amount, they may — if they cannot, they can choose to ‘pay what they can.’”

Ripe for Revival is the nonprofit arm of Ripe Revival, a business started in 2018 by Will Kornegay. The organization currently serves Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and Pitt counties.

Rocky Mount, NC
