Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!

DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday.

This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday.

A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.

The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday!

This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!

Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.