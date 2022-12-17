ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!

By Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

Not as cold this weekend with Arctic cold next week 03:08

DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday.

Credit: CBS4

This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday.

Credit: CBS4
Credit: CBS4

A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.

Credit: CBS4

The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday!

Credit: CBS4

This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!

Credit: CBS4

Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.

