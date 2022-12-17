Firebirds sweep Big East soccer awards

Regular-season champion Southern Nash swept the end-of-season awards in a vote of the Big East 2A/3A Conference soccer coaches recently.

The Firebirds had six players selected all-conference and also had the offensive player of the year, the defensive player of the year and the coach of the year.

Junior forward/midfielder Frank Gonzalez was tabbed as the league’s offensive player of the year for Southern Nash.

In 19 matches, he recorded 35 goals and seven assists for 77 points, which led the team.

“The thing that sticks out to me about Frank is his athleticism,” said SN head coach Carlos Barron. “He can literally play any position on the field. This year the spotlight was on him tom do what he does best and that’s score goals. He has a GPA above 3.5 and is your typical All-American high schooler. I am looking for him to continue dominating next season and scoring many goals for us again.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Alexis (Alex) Benitez was named the conference’s defensive player of the year.

In 1,288 minutes played, Benitez allowed just 10 goals and posted six shutouts while compiling a 14-2 record. His goals-against average was a sparkling 0.621.

“He is credited with two assists which are due to his tremendous accuracy with his punts. He is unusually calm under pressure,” Barron said. “That could be his best attribute. I have gone through seasons when I have no one to play keeper, and those seasons were struggle seasons. The nature of being a goalkeeper is essentially a roller coaster. You could be the hero one minute/play, and the next you are the opposite. Alex has two more seasons with SN, and I am really happy about that.”

Other all-conference selections for the Firebirds included Jonny Diaz, Isidro Leon, Gamliel Juarez and Sam Wheaton.

Barron was voted coach of the year after directing Southern Nash to the conference championship with a 14-0 record. The Firebirds finished 20-4 overall and outscored foes 106-19 this past season.

“As far as me winning the coach of the year, I have to give the credit to the players and assistant coaches,” Barron said. “The last two seasons have been phenomenal and that’s because everything has worked out for it to happen that way. I’ve had good assistant coaches and talented players who listen and care about being the best they can be, and I have good support from athletic director Robbie Kennedy and principal Hugh Scott. The pieces are in place to keep having strong seasons for next couple of years.

“We have the players, we have the coaches, and we are getting lights next fall at our soccer field. I want Southern Nash soccer to be among the best teams in the state every year,” Barron concluded.

Second-place Bunn had Geritt Combs, Nick Cutlip, Danilo Catalan, Junior Ramirez and Angel Medina-Keith named to the all-conference team.

Third-place Northern Nash had four players: Adam McCarthy, Aaron Gomez, Tambe Mboumien and Paul Mboumien, while fifth-place Rocky Mount had three (Harrison Janke, Jafeth Cardenas and Jacob Fernandez-Pineda.

Nash Central, which finished seventh, put Cole Jones and John William Bullock on the team.

The list is rounded out by Ryan Martinez, Logan Patterson and Fonzi Flowers of Franklinton; Balmoris Gonzalez and Logan Williams of Roanoke Rapids and Hector Contreras-Ramirez and Julian Nolasco of Louisburg.

Those receiving honorable mention all-conference recognition were Angel Rodriguez (Southern Nash), Wes Sutton (Bunn), Jonathan Page (Northern Nash), Griffin Redd (Franklinton), Noah Martinez (Rocky Mount), Hunter Sparks (Roanoke Rapids), Landen Holloman (Nash Central) and Kevin Aguilar-Lopez (Louisburg).