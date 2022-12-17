Workweek People, News and Notes: Panda Cares Center of Hope opens

WINTERVILLE — In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Panda Express held a grand opening event for the newest Panda Cares Center of Hope at the Jack Minges Club, 621 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, on Dec.1.

The event featured Panda Express food for the children, a ribbon-cutting, book giveaway and many activities for club members and attendees.

Panda Cares also surprised attendees with an additional $10,000 donation, bringing its total contribution to the Jack Minges Club to $75,000.

The opening of this Center of Hope aligns with Panda Express’ commitment to foster academic success among Boys & Girls Clubs members across the country.

Panda Cares Center of Hope is a newly renovated space within the club designed to deliver education, and critical social-emotional development to local communities. Project Learn, the platform that unites each Center of Hope, is a holistic strategy intended to reinforce and enhance what youth learn during the school day, “while creating experiences that invite them to fall in love with learning,” said Mark Holtzman, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain President & CEO.

“Rooted in social-emotional development, this program is based on research showing that students do better in school when they spend their non-school hours engaged in fun and academically beneficial activities,” Holtzman said. “Our Panda Cares Center of Hope was designed to meet the needs of our club members and includes a new library of books, soft spaces, flexible seating to support various learning styles and many spaces for them to learn, engage, and grow.”

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain’s programs, visit www.bgccp.com or call 355-2345.

The organization began in 1969 as a Boys Club with a modest operation at the Pitt County Fairgrounds. Since that time, the organization has experienced significant growth in membership, programs, and facilities.

In 1992 the Jack Minges Unit was built to accommodate the growing need and to include girls in membership. Additional units have been established in Ayden, Farmville, west Greenville and north of the Tar River.

BGCCP assumed responsibility for the club in Lenoir County in 2010, two clubs in Beaufort County in 2013, opened a new club in November 2013 in Greene County, and now has opened two clubs in Martin County. In 2017, BGCCP merged with the Boys & Girls Club of Coastal Carolina to add six clubs in Craven and Carteret Counties. Today, more than 3,000 young people are taking advantage of the programs, activities and services provided by 17 clubs in seven contingent counties: Pitt, Lenoir, Beaufort, Greene, Martin, Carteret and Craven.

Panda Express is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. It is family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. The restaurant brand has more than 2,400 locations.

Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, has raised more than $282 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million youths, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999.

For more information, visit pandaexpress.com or pandacares.org.

BrightStar Care opens in GreenvilleBrightStar Care, the nation’s leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 365 corporate and independently owned and operated agencies, is opening a new location in Greenville.

The office serves families across Greenville, Winterville, New Bern,Washington, Tarboro, Farmville, Vanceboro and Ayden.

BrightStar Care of Greenville provides home care services including personal care, transitional care, senior care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, medical staffing solutions and more.

Husband and wife duo Amy Eason and Blake Eason are the owners of this new BrightStar Care location. Blake is a CPA with nearly 20 years of experience in accounting for various industries, including health care. He has spent the last six years in financial leadership roles. Amy has a background in special education and works in higher education at East Carolina University.

After starting a family, the couple decided they wanted to start their own business. After experiencing the benefits of home care, having witnessed both their grandparents utilize the service to age safely in place, the Easons began researching home care investment options.

Blake was attracted to BrightStar Care’s franchise business model and eventually they made the leap to open their agency.

The Easons said they look forward to providing home care to the Greenville community.

The business is located at 625 B Lynndale Court, Greenville.

W.G. Blount donates

to Third Street Center

W.G. Blount Family Companies have announced that they made a $100,000 donation to Third Street Education Center during a presentation on Dec. 9.

The donation will allow Third Street Academy to increase the number of students it serves and proceed with the addition of a gym, which will provide athletics for middle school students in the upcoming years. With an increase in student enrollment and extracurricular offerings, the school will be able to make a greater impact within the community, officials said.

“At W.G. Blount Family Companies, we value education, care about children and want the best for t community,” said Hunter Blount, Eastern Property Management president. “We understand that teaching our youth is more important than ever.”

“The academy’s focus on academic excellence, character development and spiritual formation directly aligns with our mission,” said Gray Blount, Home Builders Supply Co. president. “It was only natural that our family-owned businesses would lend a hand to our friends and neighbors at Third Street.”

The W.G. Blount Family Companies’ mission is to build debt-free, self-sustaining, Christian businesses that support families, its employees, its suppliers and customers, ultimately relying on God for wisdom and direction, the company said.

“Building strength within the community through education was on the forefront of our minds,” said Bill Blount, Home Builders Supply Co. chairman of the board. “With Third Street’s reputation for educational excellence, we know the students will continue to flourish. We hope this gift, given from our family and hardworking employees, will make a difference in our community.”

Third Street Education Center is a nonprofit organization that offers education to boys from pre-K to seventh grade and other community support including enrichment programs for children and adult continuing education. Third Street’s vision is to see generations transformed by the power of the gospel with a mission to educate and equip in ways that bring dignity and hope, according to the school.

“The generosity of W.G. Blount Family Companies will have a significant impact on Third Street Academy students for years to come,” said Bob Wynn, executive director of Third Street Education Center. “We thank them for their support.”

W.G. Blount Family Companies is comprised of W.G. Blount Family Companies, Eastern Property Management, Blount Brothers, Home Builders Supply Co., and W.G. Blount and Sons Farms.

Hester named director

of exceptional children

Dawn Hester has been named Pitt County Schools director of exceptional children, Superintendent Ethan Lenker announced.

Hester, who guided the department as its interim director since May 1, will officially assume the top leadership position on Jan. 1.

She will continue to oversee a program that is committed to providing specially designed instruction with fidelity and evidenced-based practices to students with disabilities who have individualized education plans (IEP) enrolled in Pitt County Schools in the least restrictive educational environment possible. In addition, the department offers support and related services such as audiology, assistive technology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, sensory information and school psychology.

“Our district is fortunate to have Mrs. Hester leading our exceptional children’s program,” Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programs and Services Steve Lassiter said. “Over the past six months, Mrs. Hester has worked diligently to move our program forward. Her experience and strategic thinking is what our district needs to ensure support for our teachers and high outcomes for students with exceptionalities.”

Before her appointment as interim director, Hester served as assistant director of the exceptional children’s department beginning in 2020. From 2017-20, she was coordinator of special programs/administrator of the Alpha Center — an alternative learning program within the system’s EC division.

Hester initially joined PCS as a special education teacher in 1997 and spent 16 years in the classroom. In addition to leading, developing and implementing IEP parent conference meetings and ensuring compliance with state and federal guidelines, she designed and provided curriculum for students with cross-categorical disabilities among her many duties in that position.

She was appointed as K-12 instruction coach in the exceptional children’s department in 2013 and spent two years in that role before transitioning to a K-8 program specialist, where she worked with 22 specific buildings across the PCS footprint. Hester monitored the district’s special education compliance per state specific indicators and findings, working with 22 separate buildings within the system to develop sustainable conformity.

“I have passionately served students, staff, families and our community for the last 25 years and am truly honored to be selected as director of the exceptional children’s department,” Hester said. “In addition to looking forward to continuing to lead and supporting our district and school teams, I’m committed to ensure that every student has the opportunity to engage in the highest quality of learning.”

Hester earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from East Carolina University before following with a master’s in administration, also from ECU, with accreditation as a curriculum instructional specialist and exceptional children program administrator.

Additionally, Hester is New Directors Leadership Institute certified, a member of the NCDPI Textbook Commission and authored an article published in the International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Education, along with engagement in over 20 comprehensive training sessions.