Give the gift of education

Investing in education — it’s a gift that keeps on giving whether it’s for yourself or someone else.

Here at N.C. Wesleyan University, we have opportunities for those looking to build upon your associate degree, advance your career through continuing education, take the next step to get your master’s degree or for those who would like to create a scholarship or endowment for future generations of students.

Our 100 percent online RN to BSN program is designed to help registered nurses with an associate degree broaden their skill set and advance their careers in nursing. The program features multiple start dates so students can begin when they are ready and finish in as little as 12 months.

Our Adult & Professional Studies programs are offered at 10 locations from the Triangle to the coast and have resources to help you meet your aspirations. With over 300 courses, adult learners can take advantage of eight-week, hybrid and online classes close to or even in their homes.

We also offer three professional development certificate programs in Human Resource Management, Executive Leadership and Healthcare Administration, each of which can be completed in as little as 16 weeks. The certificate courses are 100 percent online with multiple start dates and can count toward a four-year degree.

Want to take your education a step further? We offer two master’s degree programs— a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice (MSCJ). Both programs are 100 percent online and consist of 33 credit hours to accommodate those working or seeking work. These one-year programs consist of five eight-week sessions.

To learn more about our Adult & Professional Studies programs, visit ncwc.edu/adult.

For those interested in ensuring that future generations of students can obtain a college degree, there are several options. Endowed scholarships and planned giving allow you to invest in the lives of current and future students. Endowment gifts support students, faculty and programs, helping propel scholarships, initiatives and programs forward for centuries to come.

Now is a great time to establish a gift to help a deserving student. For further inquiries, contact donorrelations@ncwc.edu or call 252-985-5266.

High school students can attend our Winter Open House on Feb. 4, 2023. Come see all that N.C. Wesleyan has to offer by taking a campus tour across our 200 beautiful acres, speaking with faculty, staff and students, getting to know more about our admissions process and meeting our president, Evan D. Duff. While here, receive information on scholarships and financial aid and you could even obtain on-site admission.

For more details and to register, visit ncwc.edu/openhouse.

Education is an invaluable tool. At N.C. Wesleyan, we provide educational opportunities that are personal, practical and purpose-driven.

Thank you to our N.C. Wesleyan alumni, donors and wonderful community for your continued support. From all of us here at North Carolina Wesleyan University, we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Cheers to a happy, healthy and safe New Year.

Stephen Mann is the social media and public relations manager at N.C. Wesleyan College.