Lakers' Anthony Davis misses 2nd half with right foot injury

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is missing the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets with a right foot injury.

Davis apparently got hurt Friday night when he landed awkwardly after a layup attempt under the basket in the first quarter, although he kept playing until halftime.

Davis scored 10 points in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second while playing eight minutes. He didn’t return from the locker room with his teammates for the second half, with Thomas Bryant taking over at center.

The injury creates a new wave of uncertainty about the perpetually problematic health of the Lakers’ star big man. Davis is averaging 28.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season despite managing lower back stiffness for several weeks.

After leading the Lakers to a 2020 championship in his first season alongside LeBron James, Davis played in about 50% of the Lakers’ games over the past two years while bedeviled by numerous injuries. The eight-time All-Star has missed only four games this season while enjoying a return to his dominant form from his best seasons in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

