FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House January 6 committee handing over investigative materials to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation...
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Pit Bulls Maul Staff and Students As 21 Injured in Missouri School Attack
Eighteen students and three teachers were injured when two pit bull mix dogs found their way into the playground during recess.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Federal Authorities: Bishop Embezzled Churchgoer's Retirement Savings for Luxury Purchases
Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested and charged with extortion and fraud.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: Pelosi's California home didn't receive security review in four years before October's violent attack, Capitol Police chief says
Before the violent attack on her husband in late October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home had not been assessed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN's Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday. Lawmakers have pressed for answers about security...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN's KFile pleads guilty in federal court
A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN's KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
3 Suicides in 1 week on same aircraft carrier were unrelated, Navy investigation finds
A US Navy investigation found that three suicides within one week in April among the crew of an aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, were "not related or connected." The deaths on board the USS George Washington were the result of "unique and individualized" stresses for each sailor, coupled with a "readily available" means to die by suicide and an "impaired mental state," the investigation concluded.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge rejects Trump's attempt to block NY attorney general from accessing his trust records
A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to block the New York attorney general's office from seeking materials from his private trust. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled that the attorney general's office "raises four reasons -- all of which are likely correct -- why Plaintiff...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First transcripts from Jan. 6 committee reveal key witnesses refusing to testify
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn. While the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Uncovering the Veterans Affairs scandal, CNN's Drew Griffin helped ordinary people find the courage to right wrongs
In 2014, Drew Griffin, our beloved CNN colleague who passed away this weekend, met with arguably the most important source for one of his most groundbreaking stories in a seedy bar in Phoenix. Pauline DeWenter, a scheduling clerk at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Phoenix, picked the spot because it...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place
The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program. The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states...
