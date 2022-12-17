ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House January 6 committee handing over investigative materials to DOJ

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Pelosi's California home didn't receive security review in four years before October's violent attack, Capitol Police chief says

Before the violent attack on her husband in late October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home had not been assessed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN's Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday. Lawmakers have pressed for answers about security...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN's KFile pleads guilty in federal court

A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN's KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

3 Suicides in 1 week on same aircraft carrier were unrelated, Navy investigation finds

A US Navy investigation found that three suicides within one week in April among the crew of an aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, were "not related or connected." The deaths on board the USS George Washington were the result of "unique and individualized" stresses for each sailor, coupled with a "readily available" means to die by suicide and an "impaired mental state," the investigation concluded.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First transcripts from Jan. 6 committee reveal key witnesses refusing to testify

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn. While the...
GEORGIA STATE

