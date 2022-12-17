ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Despite its cast, amnesia drama 'The Almond and the Seahorse' is very forgettable

By Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKO3D_0jljAR2F00

In "The Almond and the Seahorse," Sarah (Rebel Wilson in a dramatic turn) calls the equivalent of 911 to report her husband missing, though not really missing; he's there with her at home. Just not all there. For his part, the otherwise-loving Joe (Celyn Jones) insists his spouse seems different, not well, prematurely aging.

Meanwhile, Gwen (Trine Dyrholm) stirs in the cozy bed she shares with Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg), only to be shocked when the woman she's with doesn't look as expected.

Both Joe and Gwen, we learn, suffered traumatic brain injuries years ago, and their longtime partners must cope on a daily basis with their inability to make new memories and with the deterioration of their old ones over time (the "almond" of the title refers to the amygdala; the "seahorse" is the hippocampus).

It's fertile dramatic ground, though it has been more fruitful in "50 First Dates" and "Memento," among others. The cast is game. Unfortunately, what should be gut punches feel like glancing blows.

Jones wears multiple hats, sharing adaptation credit with original playwright Kaite O'Reilly and making his directorial debut in collaboration with Tom Stern (Jones played the role of Joe in the play's Wales stage run).

The film uneasily dips into the cinematic language of romantic comedy and serious drama, not going deep enough with its characters — or actors — to immerse us in either. When two characters get together sexually, there's little spark, nor the charge of two desperate people taking refuge in each other. Most of the dialogue is fine, rooted in a particular reality. But there are also instances — especially a heated scene between Sarah and Toni — in which it feels self-consciously theatrical.

Unfortunately, "The Almond and the Seahorse" isn't as memorable as it could be.

———

'THE ALMOND AND THE SEAHORSE'

No rating

Running time: 1:36

How to watch: Now in theaters and VOD

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Jennifer Coolidge Still Rules, But Tanya Is the Weak Link in The White Lotus Season 2

The second season of The White Lotus sees creator Mike White take the heightened comedy and social commentary of Season 1 to new and exciting places. The Sicilian location of the titular chain resort has provided the setting for a swath of new characters to engage in all manner of romantic and sexual entanglements, jealousies, and embitterments. In the midst of all of that is the season's only crossover character, Tanya McQuoid, who returns after breaking out in Season 1. As played to Emmy-winning perfection by Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya spent the first season mourning the death of her mother, tentatively branching out into romance, and cruelly (if only somewhat knowingly) stringing along Natasha Rothwell's Belinda with the offer of a business partnership.
HollywoodLife

Finn Wolfhard Raves Over Working With ‘Pinocchio’ Director Guillermo Del Toro: ‘It Was Incredible’ (Exclusive)

Finn Wolfhard steps into the world of director Guillermo del Toro as the voice of Candlewick in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s version of Pinocchio, which will be available on Netflix on December 9. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about his experience working alongside one of Hollywood’s best directors behind hits like The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, and more.
TheWrap

‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’

TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
TVLine

Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director

Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that. Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught...
wegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser opens up about the ‘panic attack’ he had over ‘The Whale’

We’re merely three days away from catching a glimpse of Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant comeback in The Whale, the latest psychological drama from Darren Aronofsky that’s reportedly put Fraser near the front of the line for Best Actor at next year’s Oscars ceremony. Indeed, paired with rising...
Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook

Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling

Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Reportedly Returning for Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff

It goes without saying that 2022 has been incredibly good to Johnny Depp and months after winning his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, we can already safely say that the Hollywood icon is gearing up for his epic return to acting and his redemption tour might be upon us.
The Daily Sun

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast

After 13 years, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. The film isn’t just visually compelling, either, it’s spiritually rich as well — a simple but penetrating story about family and the natural world that is galaxies better than the first. Bahr says Cameron knows his way around a thrilling sequel, and the water for that matter. The movie is released in theaters Thursday and is rated PG-13.
The Daily Sun

The most memorable narratives of 2022 were the ones that were playable

In a year that brought about continued experimentation in gaming, as well as refinements of a style, it was arguably a throwback that charmed me more. "Return to Monkey Island," the revitalization of a franchise that had lain dormant since 2009, was a glorious callback to a largely bygone era of point-and-click adventure games.
The Daily Sun

Film writers share their top 10 film picks for 2022

Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their picks for the best films of the year. Charlotte Wells shattering debut “Aftersun” tops Coyle's top 10. Martin McDonagh's friendship parable “The Banshees of Inisherin" leads Bahr's list. Other films that stood out to the critics include the Japanese anime “Belle,” Todd Fields' Cate Blanchett-led “Tár," the Korean noir “Decision to Leave," Sarah Polley's ensemble drama “Women Talking," the Steven Soderbergh thriller “Kimi" and Steven Spielberg's autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” Korean master Park Chan-wook's “Decision to Leave” and Noah Baumbach's “White Noise” also made Bahr and Coyle's lists.
ALABAMA STATE
In Style

'The White Lotus'’s Simona Tabasco Wants to Party With Lucia

When HBO Max’s The White Lotus arrived back in July 2021, no one knew exactly what to expect from Mike White’s satirical comedy-drama. But fast forward to the release of the series’s second installment only a year and some change later — with a massive following and more than a few Emmy awards under its belt — and expectations were all anyone could talk about. Namely, who, exactly, would be this season’s breakout star?
Deadline

Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow

Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Deadline

Luca Guadagnino-Directed Adaptation Of ‘Queer’ With Daniel Craig In Works

Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead as his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing for the project. Queer follows Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs...
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy