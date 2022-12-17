'Black Nativity' rings all the holiday bells

SARASOTA — Choreography and dancing might steal the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity,” except that the singing is every bit as wonderful.

The production is an early Christmas present to everyone lucky enough to have tickets to this show.

Presented in alternate years with “A Motown Christmas” and “Joyful! Joyful!,” this show is as wonderful in every way as Hurricane Ian was evil.

Its creator, Langston Hughes, is said to have called the work a “gospel-song-play” for its gospel manner of presenting traditional carols.

It is that, with additional songs by WBTT founder Nate Jacobs, who also directs and performs in the show, plus high-energy choreography by assistant director/choreographer Donald Frison.

This production is more proof of Jacobs’ considerable talent as teacher, mentor, creator, performer, businessman and more.

Now in its 23rd season, WBTT also has a stunning and extremely comfortable theater, five Actors’ Equity performers in this show, plus others in the resident company, as well as graduates around the world in the entertainment business.

In its program booklet, WBTT’s mission statement “is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists and builds self-esteem in youth of color.”

In just 23 years, it has gone far beyond that to offer some of the best entertainment in an area with so many stellar companies, including Asolo Rep, Florida Studio Theatre, Manatee Players and Venice Theatre to name just a few.

Lead vocalist Syreeta Banks always turns in a brilliant performance. She did so again, but then so did principal dancer and choreographer Donald Frison, narrator Robert Richards, Tara Conner-Jones as Archangel Gabriel, Early Dean as dance captain/chief priest/innkeeper, Derric Gobourne Jr. in the ensemble and so many others.

Even the two youngest in the cast, Jaliyah Campbell and Hadara Porter, are off to a stellar start, following in the footsteps of the likes of Ariel Blue, who, in addition to being a fine performer, also serves at WBTT’s artist relations associate and assistant box office manager.